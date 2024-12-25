The 2024 This Is Anfield Christmas quiz!

Merry Christmas, everyone! We hope you’re having a joyous day wherever you are in the world, and have some time to test yourself with our annual This Is Anfield Christmas Quiz!

Christmas is finally here and we hope you are having (or have had) a day full of wonder, joy and delicious food – do not skip the pudding, it’s the best bit!

As always, This Is Anfield is on hand to give you a little dose of Liverpool FC on the big day, and this time around it is all about Liverpool goalkeepers – they deserve a little love and attention.

Merry Christmas everyone! Enjoy, good luck and let us know how you get on in the comments…

10 questions for you!

