Liverpool’s list of managers is legendary and each brought unique characteristics to the job, but have you ever wondered which one you would be? Take our test and find out!

Throughout Liverpool’s history, there have been 22 full-time managers – that’s quite the record over a 132-year existence!

Some have lifted countless trophies and etched their name into the fabric of the club, while others have not been as fortunate and their time at Anfield was short.

They all have played a part in the club’s history, though, for good and the bad.

With so many unique traits among the Reds’ history of managers, we’ve put together a little test to see which Liverpool boss you are. Let us know in the comments who you end up as!

Which Liverpool manager are you?

</p> <h2>Personalities</h2> <ul> <li> Bill Shankly </li> <li> Bob Paisley </li> <li> Jurgen Klopp </li> <li> Rafa Benitez </li> <li> Gerard Houllier </li> <li> Brendan Rodgers </li> </ul> <p> </p><div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-1 ai-insert-9-59719931' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-9-59719931' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='9'></div> <div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-2 ai-viewport-3 ai-insert-2-62491280' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-2-62491280' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='2'></div> <h2>Personalities</h2> <ul> <li> Bill Shankly </li> <li> Bob Paisley </li> <li> Jurgen Klopp </li> <li> Rafa Benitez </li> <li> Gerard Houllier </li> <li> Brendan Rodgers </li> </ul> <p>

Finished that? Try some of these!