Virgil van Dijk‘s influence in a Liverpool shirt has often felt unrivalled and a new statistic sums up what a remarkable Reds career he has had.

Some balked at the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for the Dutchman’s services back in January 2018, in a then world record signing for a defender.

Van Dijk is now closing in on seven legendary years as a Reds player, however, during which time he has cemented his reputation as the best centre-back on the planet.

Now 33, and with an ACL injury suffered in the past, it would be easy to expect to see the Liverpool captain lose a yard, but he looks as good as ever.

Van Dijk has arguably been his side’s best player this season, starting every game in the Premier League and Champions League, performing with remarkable consistency.

On Tuesday against Girona, he secured his 200th win in a Liverpool shirt, coming in his 290th apprearance overall, with a stat shared by Opta’s Michael Reid outlining his vast impact.

Virgil van Dijk has now won 200 of his 290 apps for #LFC – by far the fastest player to 200 wins in the club's history: ?Virgil van Dijk – 290 apps

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 304

Andy Robertson – 307

Mo Salah – 318

Ian Rush – 328

Kenny Dalglish – 329

James Milner – 330 pic.twitter.com/p7WbGIKYbD — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 11, 2024

Incredibly, Van Dijk has reached that tally in 14 fewer matches than any other Reds player in history, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (304) in second place.

Andy Robertson (307) isn’t far behind his fellow full-back, with Mohamed Salah (318) and Ian Rush (328) completing the top five.

Best centre-back of all time?

At this point, there has to be a conversation about Van Dijk’s standing among centre-backs throughout history, let alone just at Liverpool.

It’s easy for nostaliga to take hold and to simply assume that past defenders were better, but would Reds supporters trade him for anyone currently or in any other era?

Alan Hansen was clearly a true great for Liverpool, and is worthy of the many accolades that come his way, but he didn’t possess Van Dik’s pace and aerial dominance.

Meanwhile, the likes of John Terry and Nemanja Vidic are often mentioned among the leading centre-backs ever in the Premier League, but neither come close to his ability on the ball.

In terms of complete defenders, it’s genuinely hard to think of someone superior – a player who could pass, head, tackle, read the game and lead like Van Dijk does.

Iconic figures such as Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Moore and Franco Baresi are clearly icons of the game who deserve to be right at the top of list, but are they really better?

The £75 million that Liverpool paid for Van Dijk has gone on to look like one of the bargain signings of the last few decades, and their skipper has been as important as any player during a special era.

Van Dijk’s performances this season only highlight the need for him to sign an extension at Liverpool and the hope is that an agreement is reached soon, amid reports suggesting that could be the case.