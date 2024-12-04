According to a reliable source, Liverpool have made a new contract offer to Virgil van Dijk ahead of the expiry of his current deal at the end of the season.

As you will likely know, Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all see their current contracts expire in the summer of 2025, leaving them free to join other clubs.

A deal with Van Dijk appears to now be getting closer, though, with Liverpool now making a formal contract offer, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The news isn’t all positive, however, as Ornstein went on to say that the offer “fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.”

He added: “The dialogue has taken place for some time and continues.”

While it is clear from the news that no deal is yet settled, we can speculate that because this line has emerged now – likely from the club’s side – there is a confidence progress can be made.

Virgil van Dijk’s latest comments on contracts

Talks over the player’s future are being held behind closed doors and have stayed that way for the most part.

Van Dijk’s most recent comments, made in an interview with Viaplay late last week, suggested that there was no agreement imminent.

“Honestly, no,” the Dutch captain said when he was asked if a deal had been reached.

“There is no change at all, there is no update at all, there is no news for the outside world. So I have nothing to share.

“[I understand the curiosity] but there is nothing at all, it is all untrue.”

This comes after Van Dijk briefly joined Salah in the mixed zone for a rare conversation with journalists after Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton on November 24.

The centre-back smiled over the Egyptian’s shoulder when he insisted: “I will play at the top level as long as possible, for sure, me and this man.”

Judging by his words, we can be confident that Van Dijk wants to stay.