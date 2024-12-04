Liverpool are expected to make a formal contract offer to Mohamed Salah in the near future, with club sources maintaining preliminary talks have been positive.

Salah’s future has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with the Egyptian increasingly vocal in his stance over talks.

After the 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday he told Sky Sports: “Honestly, that was in my head. This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield].”

Behind the scenes, sources close to Salah have described the 32-year-old as “exasperated” at the pace of talks with club officials.

But Liverpool are believed to have held “positive” talks with the player’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, and according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein a formal contract offer is imminent.

In an update on Wednesday, Ornstein explained that while Salah’s claim that the Reds were yet to table an offer “remained accurate as of Sunday,” the expectation is that “it will change soon.”

That comes with Liverpool having already offered Virgil van Dijk a new deal, with the Dutchman’s contract also due to expire at the end of the season.

Talks are also ongoing with Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose position is slightly different given his age and the feasibility of a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

Salah – who has seen Paris Saint-Germain publicly deny interest this week – and Van Dijk are likely to have fewer options despite their world-class status.

The forward will turn 33 before his current deal expires while the Liverpool captain’s 34th birthday lands a week after his terms run out.

Staying at Liverpool seems the most probably eventuality for both players, but that does not mean negotiations over extended contracts will run smooth.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will all be seeking top-level wages along with the security of lengthy deals where possible – though The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes has already reported that the No. 11 would be open to a 12-month agreement.

A deal with Van Dijk appears to now be getting closer, with Liverpool now making a formal contract offer, according to Ornstein.

The reporter wrote: “Talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June.”

The news isn’t all positive, however, as Ornstein went on to say that the offer “fell short of [Van Dijk’s] expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.”

He added: “The dialogue has taken place for some time and continues.”

While it is clear from the news that no deal is yet settled, we can speculate that because this line has emerged now – likely from the club’s side – there is a confidence progress can be made.