Mo Salah would be prepared to sign a one-year contract extension at Liverpool, according to reliable sources, but is “increasingly exasperated” during talks.

Salah’s future is of paramount importance to Liverpool at this stage, with talks opening with the Egyptian as well as Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in October.

But the record-breaking goalscorer has made clear his frustration at the lack of progress in talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy, telling reporters last month that he was “probably more out than in.”

He reiterated that, as it stands, he expects to leave at the end of the season after another goal and assist in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Man City.

And it appears the player’s representative has delivered another message via local sources on Monday, with The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes providing an update.

He writes that Salah would be open to signing a new one-year contract but is “growing increasingly exasperated at the club’s handling of negotiations.”

Hughes recently released ‘Chasing Salah: The Biography’ and clearly has close contacts within the forward’s camp.

It is maintained that the 32-year-old “has not entered any discussions with other clubs as his contract does not permit him to do so,” with Paris Saint-Germain having distanced themselves from new links.

But Salah, who can agree terms with clubs outside of England from January 1, is “unconvinced Liverpool will meet his expectations on terms” and “frustrated at the pace of talks.”

“The forward’s priority is to extend his stay at Anfield and he is not agitating to leave,” Hughes adds, but “he also believes he is amongst the best players in the world and the terms of any new deal should reflect that status.”

Salah’s club-record current wage is a basic £350,000 per week, but the suggestion is that he would be seeking an improved salary.

Previously, the belief had been that any sticking point in negotiations would be the length of his next contract, but his openness to a one-year extension shows that he is more focused on securing the true value of his output.

“Salah believes he is approaching his peak and will maintain his levels” and “does not think age will be a barrier” as he targets success with Liverpool as well as the Ballon d’Or, Hughes reports.

It is revealed that Liverpool had not broached a new deal with Salah until the start of the current campaign, which is likely due to the uncertainty the club faced off the pitch prior to a post-season restructure.