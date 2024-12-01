After scoring one and assisting the other in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Man City, Mohamed Salah admitted it had been “in his head” that this could be his last.

With his contract running out at the end of the season, every big fixture is resembling something of a farewell tour for Liverpool’s No. 11.

That will hopefully change, with talks ongoing between Salah’s agent and the club, but given the uncertainty over his future, every decisive performance is bittersweet for the fans.

Salah clearly feels the same way, telling Sky Sports after the win that he doesn’t “take it for granted.”

“It’s very special. I said before, I don’t take it for granted. I enjoy every minute here, it feels like home,” he explained.

"I don't take it for granted. I enjoy every minute here, it feels like home." Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk reflect on a 'special day' at Anfield and how they're not thinking about their position in the Premier League table ? pic.twitter.com/Opjj9x0uZl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

“It’s a special feeling always, scoring at Anfield and winning games.”

Asked if he enjoyed the occasion more knowing it may be his last, Salah agreed: “Of course, of course.

“Honestly, that was in my head. This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield], so I’m just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible, so I’m enjoying every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and see what could happen.”

Salah’s comments come a week after he spoke with journalists outside St Mary’s and admitted he was “probably more out than in” having been left “disappointed” at a lack of progress.

No formal offer had been made to his agent at the time, with the Egyptian mounting the pressure on the club to reach an agreement, with both player and fans desperate for him to extend.

The 32-year-old said similar after the 3-0 win at Man United in September, saying at the time: “To be fair, I was coming to the game and I said ‘it could be the last time’.”

It is clear that Salah would rather this not be the case, and for many more clashes with the likes of Man City and Man United to come, but the onus is on Liverpool to ensure that is the case.