Liverpool swatted their title rivals aside to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Mo Salah again crucial in a 2-0 win over Man City.

Liverpool 2-0 Man City

Premier League (13) | Anfield

December 1, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 12′, Salah pen 78′

1. The inevitable Mo Salah always atones

“Johnny [Heitinga] when he came here this year and he was like, ‘oh, Mo, you’re not playing good today’. I said, ‘yeah, but I always find the moment’,” Salah recalled in a conversation last month.

“I’m not always very good in the game. It’s normal, we’re still human. But I’m always trying to find a way to change the game.”

Having missed a penalty against Real Madrid in midweek and then a glorious one-on-one earlier in the game on Sunday, Salah made no mistake from the spot after Stefan Ortega wiped Luis Diaz out.

He had, of course, already laid on Cody Gakpo‘s opener with a brilliant faded cross, but getting himself on the scoresheet made sure he atoned for those earlier issues in front of goal.

That is what the Egyptian offers Liverpool: an relentless level of consistency, with this yet another reminder of his inevitable brilliance and why he must stay at all costs.

2. Anfield shows why you can’t exploit loyalty

On an evening that saw fans protest unnecessarily rising ticket prices at Anfield and beyond, the Liverpool supporters again showed why they are worth more to the club than the decision-makers seem to understand.

Having roared the Reds on to victory over Real Madrid in midweek – restored, after a brief ebb, to their vocal brilliance by Conor Bradley‘s stunning tackle – the atmosphere on Sunday was impeccable.

It certainly fit the occasion, with Liverpool not only downing their long-time European rivals four days previous but now capping a defining week with a comfortable win over the Premier League champions.

The players clearly recognise it, with Diaz geeing up the crowd midway through the second half in a clear sign that the Reds need that energy.

Let’s hope the higher-ups show the same respect to the lifeblood of this club – as without them, we would have far fewer days like these.

3. Maybe Guardiola should have followed Klopp’s lead

“Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning…”

While Jurgen Klopp concluded that he had run out of energy towards the end of 2023, Pep Guardiola doubled down on his flagging Man City with a new contract a year later.

With or without injuries, the Man City side that turned up at Anfield on Sunday was not in the Spaniard’s image – at least, the image we have grown so accustomed to over the years.

Just as they did Real, Liverpool dominated their esteemed opponents; first to second balls, suffocating in the press, remarkably composed in possession and packing a punch in the final third.

Man City‘s first shot on goal was a pathetic effort from Rico Lewis that trickled wide in the 39th minute, by which point Liverpool had had nine shots – including two big chances – with an xG of 1.53.

On the evidence of the past month or so, perhaps Guardiola would have been better off following Klopp’s lead and begun succession planning on and off the pitch.

Perhaps, though, there is a sense that there may be less of a future to build towards as those 115 charges loom…

4. Slot nailed the management of his threadbare defence

Speaking before kickoff, Arne Slot acknowledged the impact injuries to Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas had on his plans.

“Five defenders for four positions going into a month like this is far from ideal,” the head coach told Sky Sports.

This was made all the more difficult by Trent Alexander-Arnold only just making his return from a hamstring problem of his own and neither Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah having many minutes in the tank.

But on Sunday’s evidence, Slot and his medical staff are well-equipped to navigate this tough period even with a threadbare bank of defenders.

It certainly helps when Virgil van Dijk produces a near-perfect performance at the back – his only flaw dithering in possession around Kevin De Bruyne for a chance snuffed out by Caoimhin Kelleher.

In carefully negotiating Alexander-Arnold’s fitness and not creating any more chaos when he sent Quansah on at right-back, rather than centre-back with Gomez switching roles, Slot showed he has the understanding to deal with this ‘crisis’.

5. Liverpool are NINE points clear, Man City are FIFTH

There is, of course, no way anyone could describe Liverpool as being in a crisis with a straight face.

After Sunday’s victory they sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and now 11 above the champions who have dropped to fifth in the table.

It could hardly have gone better for Slot’s Reds so far, even if the Dutchman will still rue that loss to Nottingham Forest, and they are only building momentum as they go.

Next up is a Newcastle side seemingly shorn of any threat up front after injury to Alexander Isak, before a Merseyside derby away to Everton who were spanked 4-0 by Man United earlier on Sunday.

Slot won’t be getting carried away, but it is hard not to when his Liverpool are this unbelievably good.