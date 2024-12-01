➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans relish "superb dominance" as Pep gloriously "loses it" at Anfield  

Liverpool fans relish “superb dominance” as Pep gloriously “loses it” at Anfield

While the scoreboard may not have been a true reflection of Liverpool’s dominance against Man City, they made yet another statement to move 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Anfield knew the significance of Sunday and how a victory would extend their lead at the top of the table, and they did not disappoint.

They hardly gave City a sniff, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah proving to be the nails in their coffin – though they certainly got off lightly!

Liverpool fans made sure Guardiola knew the state of play late on by singing ‘sacked in the morning’ as their run without a win in all competitions was extended to seven.

Anfield was on its feet and as one would expect, there was plenty of praise for Arne Slot and Co. as they made their opportunity count.

“Now YOU are going to believe us.

That is the archetypal performance that sets up the next run of games & championship runs.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“Wow just wow. Back to back wins against champion of Europe and champion of England with superb dominance and clean sheet. I don’t know if we are going to win the league but right now I am truly delightful with what we’ve achieved. So proud with the boys and I think we’re really hit the jackpot with pointing Slot as Klopp successor. Perfecto!”

SiMerah OnePunchSlot in TIA comments.

 

We love a rattled Guardiola…

We are witnessing a Liverpool side who know they are firmly in contention for silverware this season, with Slot having built perfectly on what Jurgen Klopp left behind.

Forget the form City arrived into this game with, Liverpool toyed with them and the three points were never in doubt – it’s just a shame the scoreboard wasn’t a little more emphatic.

What a week, now onto the next one!

