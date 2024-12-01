While the scoreboard may not have been a true reflection of Liverpool’s dominance against Man City, they made yet another statement to move 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Anfield knew the significance of Sunday and how a victory would extend their lead at the top of the table, and they did not disappoint.

They hardly gave City a sniff, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah proving to be the nails in their coffin – though they certainly got off lightly!

Liverpool fans made sure Guardiola knew the state of play late on by singing ‘sacked in the morning’ as their run without a win in all competitions was extended to seven.

Anfield was on its feet and as one would expect, there was plenty of praise for Arne Slot and Co. as they made their opportunity count.

Outstanding win. Should have scored more Was really impressed how controlled team looked when City did have their spell Gave up very little. Up the Reds ?????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 1, 2024

Liverpool now in a better position than they were when they raced to the title in 2019-20 after 13 games, including a home victory over City (in game 12). Then: eight points above second place and nine above City. Now: nine points above second place and eleven above City. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) December 1, 2024

Comprehensively beat the European and Premier League Champions without conceding a goal this week. Tremendous. Arne Slots Reds! #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 1, 2024

“They’ve seen some nights under that Kop” Anfield rocked to it’s very foundations there. It was a pleasure to be there. Szoboszlai what a workhorse, Virgil class personified but Luis Diaz, I apologise profusely for wanting Anthony Gordon in the summer. What a player. ?? — Peter Simpson (@PeterSimmoYNWA) December 1, 2024

Thing about that game was the control out of possession. Midfield were tight. Full backs were tight. Szobo played a blinder. Robbo was solid. Salah ran them ragged. Missed headers, hit post, blocked shots. There were gears in reserve. — Lynda Kane (@lyndamcclean) December 1, 2024

“Now YOU are going to believe us. That is the archetypal performance that sets up the next run of games & championship runs.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“Wow just wow. Back to back wins against champion of Europe and champion of England with superb dominance and clean sheet. I don’t know if we are going to win the league but right now I am truly delightful with what we’ve achieved. So proud with the boys and I think we’re really hit the jackpot with pointing Slot as Klopp successor. Perfecto!” – SiMerah OnePunchSlot in TIA comments.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez is one of the most impressive backlines of all time. Composure. Aerial dominance. Unfazeable. Elite reading of the game. They are perfect. pic.twitter.com/RWdBblN7Me — CounterPressers (@CounterPressers) December 1, 2024

Mo Salah’s creativity is ridiculous. Up there with the greats the league’s seen creatively, and that’s been a latter development to his game too. — Umir (@umirf1) December 1, 2024

That win vs Real Madrid unlocked a new level within this team. The measured arrogance and domination with which #LFC pressed Man City, I've never seen done before. Early doors, but this could be what the start of a dynasty looks like. — Srijandeep Kumar Das (@srijandeep) December 1, 2024

We love a rattled Guardiola…

Hahahahahah he’s lost it pic.twitter.com/Djaeof8SKO — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 1, 2024

'You're getting sacked in the morning' ring around Anfield what a time to be alive — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) December 1, 2024

The Anfield crowd are singing “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to Pep Guardiola. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write… — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) December 1, 2024

Omg. Look at Pep he’s lost it. Showing 6 fingers up at Anfield after losing 2-0 and ultimately being out of the title race ??? We’re loving life. pic.twitter.com/28LWE7OM6q — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 1, 2024

Pep Guardiola’s head is gone ? pic.twitter.com/k6Z9TAbnNG — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) December 1, 2024

We are witnessing a Liverpool side who know they are firmly in contention for silverware this season, with Slot having built perfectly on what Jurgen Klopp left behind.

Forget the form City arrived into this game with, Liverpool toyed with them and the three points were never in doubt – it’s just a shame the scoreboard wasn’t a little more emphatic.

What a week, now onto the next one!