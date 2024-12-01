Liverpool 2-0 Man City: Player Ratings

Virgil van Dijk was colossal in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Man City at Anfield, as the Reds went 11 points clear of their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool 2-0 Man City

Premier League (13), Anfield

December 1, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 12′, Salah (pen) 78′

Caoimhin Kelleher (out of 10) – 8

Kelleher has made plenty of big saves for Liverpool in recent weeks, but he was virtually a spectator in the first half.

Similar applied after the break, despite the visitors improving, and he made a superb stop to deny De Bruyne after a mistake from Van Dijk, getting his captain out of jail and again proving how alert he is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Making his first start since Aston Villa last month, Alexander-Arnold brought so much quality on his return.

He drilled a great ball in the lead-up to Cody Gakpo‘s opener, while one outrageous pass to Mo Salah soon after was even better.

Some of his play was slightly loose, but that’s to be expected after his recent absence, and he was solid in his defensive work.

Joe Gomez – 8

Gomez replaced the injured Ibrahima Konate, producing a largely immaculate performance. Contextually, his performance was even better, stepping into a game of his magnitude.

Such was Liverpool’s early dominance, the centre-back coasted through proceedings at times but was switched on when he needed to be.

Virgil van Dijk – 9 (Man of the Match)

We would have given him a 10 were it not for the mistake which Kelleher got him out of jail for late on! Or had he buried one of the three glorious headed chances he had from set pieces.

Van Dijk’s battle with Erling Haaland was always going to be key and Liverpool’s skipper dominated it.

The Dutchman hit the post and narrowly missed the target twice, but most importantly, he led magnificently at the back.

One interception to thwart the on-rushing Haaland was a standout moment.

Andy Robertson – 8

Robertson’s form hasn’t been the best this season, but it was hard to have any qualms about his performance on Sunday.

The Scot was solid defensively, as well as offering attacking runs at times, playing one inch-perfect through-ball to Gakpo.

Barely troubled at all, including when the dangerous Savinho came on.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

What a footballer Gravenberch is.

The 22-year-old was a delight to watch at Anfield, proving to be so smooth on the half-turn and making everything look effortless.

Out of the possession, Gravenberch was also relentless, pressing the life out of City’s midfield.

If Liverpool had signed him in the summer, we’d be talking about him as a remarkable addition.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Like Gravenberch, Mac Allister was part of an outstanding Liverpool midfield, oozing class from the off.

The Reds’ No.10 was cultured on the ball and dogged off it, with so many subtle passes opening City up in the middle of the park.

A vital player for Liverpool in this title race.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9

Szoboszlai was preferred to Curtis Jones, in arguably a surprise decision by Slot, so there was big pressure on him to perform.

He delivered emphatically, producing a hugely influential showing full of technical quality and physical excellence.

While others tired in the second half, his fitness levels were admirable, and he was one of the best players on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Another day, another Salah masterclass with another goal and assist contribution.

From the moment the game kicked off, you could tell that he was going to give Nathan Ake a hard time, and his assist for Gakpo was out of this world.

Another who would have got a 10 were it not for his missed sitter at 1-0 when put through on goal, firing over the bar.

Still, the best player in the Premier League / Europe / World.

Cody Gakpo – 8

What a week Gakpo has had!

Liverpool’s flying Dutchman opened the scoring, tapping home from Salah’s pass, and he was a constant threat up against Kyle Walker.

He also fired over and was denied by Stefan Ortega, causing so many issues with his speed and power.

Luis Diaz – 8

Arne Slot opted for Diaz to lead the line over Darwin Nunez, and in truth, he was one of Liverpool’s less effective players.

That’s not to say he didn’t play well, though, and he pressed City’s defenders and played his part in the Reds’ attack running them ragged.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 72′) – 7

Worked hard and added more energy when Liverpool needed it. Celebrated in front of the Kop after winning a late tackle.

Jarell Quansah (on for Alexander-Arnold, 72′) – 6

Used at right-back, surprisingly, but was solid.

Curtis Jones (on for Salah 84′) – 6

Denied by Ortega late in the day.

Harvey Elliott (on for Diaz, 91′) – n/a

Great to see him back!

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Jones

Arne Slot – 10

Slot faced the biggest game of his Anfield tenure to date, knowing the importance of the result.

The Liverpool boss’ starting lineup made plenty of sense, with the energy of Szoboszlai a weapon against an ageing City midfield, and the first-half display was impeccable.

After the break, the Reds were more defensive but so solid, with Slot ensuring his side were extremely difficult to break down.

Nine points clear at the top of the league – the job that Slot is doing is beyond belief.