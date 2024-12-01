Pep Guardiola was the subject of ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Anfield, something he says he “didn’t expect from the people from Liverpool.”

Man City are now on a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions, with Liverpool the latest to put them to the sword thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

It was the latter’s strike from the penalty spot that triggered the ‘sacked in the morning’ chant to ring around Anfield, the latest rendition Guardiola has been subject to.

The cameras showed the City boss with a wry smile before he held up six fingers to the crowd – but we all agree it was a nod to Liverpool’s European Cups, right?

Guardiola was applauding as he left the pitch, but whether it was sincere or sarcasm may depend on who you ask, as he said post-match that he didn’t expect Anfield to “want to sack me.”

“All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Maybe they are right with the results we have.

Pep Guardiola signalling how many European Cups Liverpool have won. pic.twitter.com/OfQqWfbWhg — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 1, 2024

“I didn’t expect that at Anfield. They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0 – maybe they should have sung it in the past, not now.

“I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it’s fine, it’s part of the game. I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together. They win, we won. I have respect for them.”

Anfield always triggers a reaction in Guardiola, it is a sign of how significant these fixtures are, and for Slot to rattle him on his first attempt is quite the feat.

“The first 15-20 minutes they were unstoppable, they started so strong, we tried to play with a lot of control and passes, but it was difficult to take it,” the City boss added.

Anfield singing ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Pep Guardiola pic.twitter.com/KrnRQlELJR — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) December 1, 2024

“I congratulate Liverpool, they deserve the victory and we accept the situation right now, and we’ll build from that.”

The victory moves the Reds 11 points clear of City and nine ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League table.