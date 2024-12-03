After claims that Paris Saint-Germain were in talks over a free transfer for Mohamed Salah, the Ligue 1 club’s president has said “it’s simply not true.”

Around the same time Salah was scoring and assisting in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Man City, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on interest from PSG.

It was claimed that the Egyptian had held talks with the Paris side with a view to joining on a free transfer when his contract at Anfield expires this summer.

But in a statement via Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has rubbished speculation.

“It’s not true,” Al-Khelaifi insisted.

“He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest.

“We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true.”

It had already been suggested that links between Salah and PSG were manufactured to put pressure on Liverpool in talks over an extension.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes reported that the 32-year-old was willing to sign a new one-year deal with the Reds, such is his desire to stay on Merseyside.

But Salah is also said to be “growing increasingly exasperated” at the manner of Liverpool’s negotiations, leaving him “frustrated at the pace of talks.”

With PSG ruling themselves out of the running, though, it removes one of few possible suitors, with perhaps Salah’s only other being to head to Saudi Arabia or MLS.

Neither would meet his ambitions at this stage, and though meetings with Liverpool appear fraught, the expectation remains that he will eventually sign a new deal with the Reds.