Arne Slot has been forced into changes to his defence as Liverpool host Man City this afternoon, with his starting lineup for the 4pm kickoff confirmed.

In an early title race almost defined by injuries to their rivals, Liverpool are starting to feel the toll after a costly 2-0 win over Real Madrid in midweek.

Both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley picked up injuries in that victory which are expected to rule them out for the rest of the year.

Alisson is also not ready yet, with Caoimhin Kelleher continuing his run as an elite-level stand-in against Man City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez both come into the side in the absence of Bradley and Konate, with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson making up the rest of the defence.

The ever-present Ryan Gravenberch is retained in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

And Slot’s attack is made up of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

With Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota still injured and Federico Chiesa not yet deemed ready, Slot’s bench includes two reserve goalkeepers and midfielder Trey Nyoni, who played 74 minutes for Liverpool U21s on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has dropped Ederson in favour of Stefan Ortega, with three changes to his side from the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in midweek.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Jones, Elliott, Nunez

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Lewis, Gundogan, Nunes; B.Silva, Foden; Haaland

Substitutes: Ederson, Carson, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, De Bruyne, McAtee, Savinho, Grealish, Doku