Liverpool know what’s on the line against Man City, and that is the opportunity to move 11 points clear of the reigning champions. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Anfield is at the ready for a hugely significant Premier League meeting, which sees Arne Slot face off against Pep Guardiola for the first time.

The two teams head into today’s game in contrasting form, with the Reds having lost just once this season while City have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

Liverpool can make a statement by moving 11 points clear of City and nine ahead of Arsenal with a win. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 4pm (GMT) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 3am (Monday) in Sydney, 8pm in Dubai and 7pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Man City around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

