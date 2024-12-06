Liverpool host Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round next month and the kickoff time for the game has been confirmed.

The Reds made a habit of being handed tough draws in the cup under Jurgen Klopp, often making trips to some of their biggest rivals early in the competition.

Arne Slot has been afforded better luck than his predecessor, however, with Liverpool drawn at home to Accrington in the third round.

They currently sit 20th in League Two, winning only four of their opening 17 games in the competition this season.

Now, it has been confirmed that the game will take place on Saturday, January 11, with kickoff at Anfield at 12.15pm (GMT).

Liverpool vs. Accrington has been chosen for television, with ITV showing live coverage of it.

It has a glamorous feel to it, considering only 46 miles separate Accrington and Liverpool, so it promises to be a great occasion.

The fixture arrives a few days after a potential Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, should Arne Slot‘s side progress past Southampton at St Mary’s in the quarter-finals on December 18.

That tie will take place on either Tuesday, January 7 or Wednesday, January 8.

The Accrington game is followed by a trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 14, as Liverpool look to avenge their 1-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield in September.

Liverpool’s January Fixtures