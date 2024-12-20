Federico Chiesa played for the first time since September at Southampton, and Arne Slot says he is “getting stronger” but knows there’s a big hurdle in the right-wing position.

Chiesa played his first minutes off the bench in midweek’s quarter-final win, his first since the opening League Cup match against West Ham on September 25.

The Italian was out of the matchday squad for 14 games as the club sought to take a patient approach in building him back up to full fitness.

His return, therefore, was not perfect, but Slot can see him “getting stronger.” The only issue now is that he has 16-goal Mohamed Salah standing in his way on the right wing.

Speaking to reporters, Slot said of Chiesa: “He definitely is [getting stronger]. You see him on the pitch now, it means he’s getting stronger and better.

“He had to adapt for quite a long time. I’ve said so many times, as expected if you miss team training sessions for so long.

“And then you go to a league where the intensity is so high as well, and to a team who plays with a lot of intensity.

“He is getting stronger, but he’s also facing a lot of competition in the right-wing position!”

While an in-form Salah is undroppable, having the versatile 27-year-old available will only benefit the Reds as they continue their busy schedule across four competitions.

With a two-legged League Cup semi-final against Tottenham and the FA Cup to get underway after the turn of the new year, Chiesa will have a role to play.

Without fail, Slot has substituted at least one forward in each of Liverpool’s 24 fixtures to date and, with Diogo Jota back fit, forward options have quickly shot from four back to six.

It is a timely boost that Chiesa is “getting stronger” as Slot confirmed that he will be without just two players for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.