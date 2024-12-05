While the first team were playing out a frantic draw at Newcastle, Federico Chiesa was scoring for the under-21s in a seven-goal thriller on Merseyside.

Liverpool U21s 3-4 Nordsjaelland

Premier League International Cup, AXA Training Centre

December 4, 2024

Goals: Chiesa 11′, Corness 70′, Kone-Doherty 82′; Nene 3′, Marxen 60′, Hansen 66′, Berthelsen 86′

Youth football has proved a valuable tool for returning senior players in the past, and it was no exception for Chiesa as he played his first minutes since September 28 on Wednesday night.

The winger has been sidelined with a number of fitness issues, but his return to full training in recent weeks paved the way for a gentle reintroduction at academy level.

Barry Lewtas‘ side hosted Danish outfit Nordsjaelland at the AXA Training Centre, and Chiesa wasted little time getting himself involved on the scoresheet.

In the 11th minute, Tom Hill played a pass directly to the Italian’s feet and after a deft movement to unsettle the goalkeeper, he put the ball in the bottom corner.

It was an early equaliser after the young Reds conceded just three minutes into the match, which was a sign of things to come as five more goals were scored before the final whistle.

Chiesa goal for the u21s tonight ? #lfc pic.twitter.com/mFQM3fuv5H — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 4, 2024

Chiesa, wearing the No. 7, continued to have his moments – including a run to bypass three players – before being taken off in the 60th minute as part of a pre-planned substitution.

A valuable outing and a significant step towards a first-team return for Chiesa, who watched the final frantic moments from the bench alongside Jayden Danns – who made his first start of the season before being withdrawn at half time.

Having played the game at level terms since Chiesa’s goal, Nordsjaelland established a buffer with two goals in six minutes to make it 3-1.

On a wet and windy night, Liverpool then responded with goals from Dominic Corness and Trent Kone-Doherty to level the scores with just eight minutes remaining.

Sadly, though, the Reds’ inability to clear their lines late on saw the Danes score the winner to make it 4-3 in the 86th minute.

The night, however, did prove a valuable and successful session for Chiesa and Danns as they build back to full fitness following their extended absences.

Liverpool U21s: Hall; Mabaya (Davidson 61′), Lucky, Jonas, Norris; McConnell (Laffey 70′), Corness, Hill; Chiesa (Kelly 61′), Kone-Doherty, Danns (Young 46′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Pilling

Next match: Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday, December 16, 12pm (GMT)