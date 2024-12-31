The first images of what Liverpool’s training gear could look like next season have emerged, and they have given a big hint on how the matchday kits are to appear.

With Adidas taking over from Nike as Liverpool’s kit supplier from the summer of 2025, supporters have been eager to see what new designs we can expect to see next season.

A first look at what will likely be Liverpool’s training kit has been leaked by a well-known kit source, @FumlerRawk on X.

Below, we have their leaked images showing what Liverpool’s training outfits should look like next season.

The account captioned the image by saying: “Confirming the colours and badge on the third shirt. Also ecru colour on away should be the same as seen here.”

These colours and badges do appear to match with previously shared images of how the new matchday kits could look.

One previously shared image of a mock-up showing the new third kit caused particular excitement, and this training gear also features a similar ‘mint green’ as well as the classic badge to complement the matchday shirt.

As per the reliable Footy Headlines, the third strip is to be mint green, officially called ‘Sea Green’, and will have the Trefoil Adidas logo and the Adidas stripes across the shoulders.

As for the badge, it is set to be “a modern twist on the early 1990s design, with the current Liverbird inside the old crest.”

Another source ‘confirms’ home kit

While we have already seen how Liverpool’s ‘strawberry red’ 2025/26 could look, another source, Opaleak, has added to the reports that Liverpool’s kit will figure like the above image.

The image shared by Opaleak bears a strong resemblance to the previously depicted shirt by Footy Headlines and @lfcdzn11, as seen below.

Liverpool’s rumoured upcoming home strip is most similar to the one worn by Rafa Benitez’s Reds back in the 2006/07 season.

That season, Liverpool reached the Champions League final only to lose 2-1 to AC Milan – here’s hoping they go one better in the competition under Arne Slot in 2025/26!