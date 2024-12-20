Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to commit his future to Liverpool beyond this season, and Jamie Carragher has warned the vice-captain of the consequences a move to Real Madrid could trigger.

Liverpool’s contract saga has gone on longer than any of us would have liked, with none of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah yet to agree new terms.

The right-back has been the most tight-lipped about his future, insisting in September that negotiations will not be “played out in the public.”

It is only added to the uncertainty of whether or not he will remain with his boyhood club or be lured by Real Madrid, a path that has been previously taken by local players.

Now, Carragher has offered a fresh warning for the 26-year-old over how he wants to preserve his Liverpool legacy, having witnessed former teammates go through contrasting experiences.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher asked “does Trent want to be Steven Gerrard or Steve McManaman?”

“It was not so much Macca’s departure that damaged his legacy at Liverpool as the fact that the club earned no fee on a player who had for years been one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders,” Liverpool’s former No. 23 penned.

“When he comes back to Anfield now as a fan or a pundit, he does not get the love from the Liverpool fans that is shown towards our team-mate Robbie Fowler.

“That might be the emotion and the irrationality of Liverpool fans, but it is all worth considering for Trent.”

It is right on the nose from Carragher, as Alexander-Arnold could leave his boyhood club without allowing for any compensation for a player who is one of the world’s best right-backs.

It will sour the relationship between him and the fans if he does opt for a new challenge with Madrid, despite all the success achieved so far.

Carragher explained: “We saw it with Steven Gerrard. Even contemplating leaving for Chelsea on two occasions in his career temporarily damaged his relationship with Liverpool fans. Was it fair? It was simply the reality with a passionate, tribal fanbase.

“The feeling is that playing for Liverpool should be the ultimate ambition for a Liverpool lad. It was that way for Macca, Michael, Stevie and myself and it will be the same for Trent and Curtis Jones.”

As for any advice he has for Alexander-Arnold, Carragher wrote: “My advice to Trent would be to sign a new deal, with a reasonable buyout clause, that will give the club some value if Real or anyone else decide to meet it.”

Whatever decision the 26-year-old makes, it will be a legacy-defining one and only time will tell what that looks like from a Liverpool perspective.