With Liverpool U19s drawing 2-2 at Girona in their final group game of the UEFA Youth League, they now face a wait to learn if they will progress to the last 32.

Girona U19s 2-2 Liverpool U19s

UEFA Youth League (6), Camp Municipal d’Olot

December 10, 2024

Goals: Arango Jr. pen 48′, Coromina 58′; Danns pen 32′, Kone-Doherty 83′

Red card: Young 39′

Knowing that a victory would secure progress to the round of 32, coach Barry Lewtas was able to field a very strong lineup in Olot as Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo and Rio Ngumoha all started.

They came up against a brave, composed Girona side who, in their first season in Europe, looked to play out from the back whenever possible as they navigated Liverpool’s press.

There were few real opportunities for either side in the first half, with Trey Nyoni whipping an effort wide of the post for the young Reds.

But the quick feet of Ngumoha on the left flank eventually earned Liverpool’s breakthrough, with the winger brought down in the penalty area to allow Danns to step up and score his first goal of the season from the spot.

Unfortunately, minutes later, the impressive Ranel Young received a straight red card for a lunge after losing the ball, reducing Lewtas’ side to 10 men for more than 45 minutes.

HT: Girona U19s 0-1 Liverpool U19s

The red card undoubtedly put Liverpool in a tough position for the second half and the game played out as expected with Girona firmly in control.

After Trent Kone-Doherty hit the bar with a wayward cross, the hosts went up the other end and won a penalty after Kornel Misciur made the foul, with Juan Arango Jr. netting for 1-1.

Liverpool were then behind before the hour mark following a moment of brilliance from Girona midfielder Arnau Coromina, picking up a loose ball 30 yards out and bending it into the top corner to give Misciur no chance.

Danns came off midway through the second half as his minutes continue to be managed, and his replacement eventually laid on the equaliser as Kyle Kelly played Kone-Doherty through.

Kone-Doherty, who is often overlooked among Liverpool’s top attacking prospects, showed great strength to fend off the challenge before lofting the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Unable to pick up the three points, the young Reds now face an anxious wait knowing they need results to go their way elsewhere to avoid being knocked out – the top 22 advance and they are currently 18th with six teams able to overtake them.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Kone-Doherty

Liverpool U19s: Misciur; Pitt, Lucky, Nallo, Pinnington; Davidson, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Young, Ngumoha (Figueroa 76′); Danns (Kelly 66′)

Subs not used: Hall, Bernard, O’Connor, Bradshaw, Ahmed, Sonni-Lambie

Next match: Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, December 14, 12pm (GMT)