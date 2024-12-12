With Brighton striker Joao Pedro described as a “priority” target ahead of next season, reports in Brazil claim Liverpool could begin talks in January.

Joao Pedro has emerged as a possible transfer target for the Reds with understandable concerns over both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

While Jota may resemble an ideal striker for Arne Slot‘s system, the Portuguese’s fitness has proven continually unreliable, as he nears a return from a 13-game absence.

Nunez failed to score for the fifth game in a row on Tuesday night – four of which have come as a starter – with the club-record signing having only netted three times in 19 appearances so far this season.

Liverpool appear to be assessing the market for another No. 9, and according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Brighton‘s Joao Pedro is a “priority” target.

It is claimed that they “intend to start the negotiation process in January” as Brighton are “one of the most complicated clubs in the market.”

Joao Pedro is said to have been “closely monitored” by the club for five years, with their “most detailed” work beginning when he joined Watford from Fluminense in 2019 – having been linked prior to his switch to England.

“At this point, the initial talks between the parties involved are merely exploratory,” reporter Bruno Andrade writes.

“However, Liverpool are expected to speed up negotiations as Manchester United are also interested in signing the young striker.”

The 23-year-old is said to be “the profile Arne Slot is looking for,” as a “nine-and-a-half” who can be “a goalscorer who also goes down the pitch to help with the build-up.”

Joao Pedro has a long-term contract at Brighton and it goes without saying they will drive a hard bargain wherever possible, though the Sussex club’s relationship with Liverpool seems to be strong.

Given his age, vast experience of English football and proven talent, it would be no surprise if Joao Pedro featured highly in Liverpool’s recruitment plans.

He is outstanding in buildup play as well as off-ball work compared to others in his position, while his output in front of goal is improving, with four goals and three assists in nine appearances for Brighton so far this season.

If those within the club’s hierarchy believe his underlying numbers in terms of goals and assists are scaleable, then he would tick almost every box.

In many ways, he could be a similar signing to that of Roberto Firmino in 2015 – and with Michael Edwards back in the fold and Slot preferring that type of striker, it would make sense if Joao Pedro was targeted.