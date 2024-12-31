➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen’s tears, Salah’s celebrations and 20 of the best Liverpool FC photos in 2024

It has been another emotional 12 months supporting Liverpool, with the ups and downs of the year captured brilliantly by our pitchside photographers.

We all love to watch the football but there’s something about a perfectly timed photo that conjures memories like nothing else.

From the bittersweet points like Jurgen Klopp‘s tearjerking departure, to the ecstatic moments when nothing else mattered but the goal Liverpool had just scored, Propaganda did a great job capturing the Reds and taking most of these shots.

In chronological order, here we look back at 22 of our favourite photos from 2024…

 

Mo Salah plays it cool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits on the LED advertising boards as he celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC on New Year's Day at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(January 1, Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle – David Rawcliffe)

Mo Salah loves to drink in the celebrations as those around him go mad in the moment after another piece of genius from the Egyptian.

Going back to the very first day of 2024, Salah finished off a wonderful Liverpool move to put the Reds ahead against Newcastle before he sat cross-legged on the advertising hoardings to soak in his surroundings.

 

Conor Bradley makes his mark

2WFM8R3 Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday January 31, 2024.
(January 31, Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea – Peter Byrne)

After a selection of solid outings, this was the night Conor Bradley really announced his arrival in the first team as he tore Chelsea apart down the right and scored a great goal.

Having spent time away on loan, it was great to see the right-back finally getting his chance and seizing it.

 

Ecstasy at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the winning goal in extra time during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

As the League Cup final went on, it became apparent there were only ever two ways Liverpool could beat Chelsea that day; Virgil van Dijk scoring from a corner or by the lottery of penalties.

With spot-kicks approaching, Van Dijk decided he would take the less heart-wrenching route and made sure of the win himself after 118 minutes of end-to-end football featuring a team full of inexperienced youngsters.

Like supporters, Van Dijk simply didn’t know what to do with himself and hit the floor as he bundled towards the corner to greet Kostas Tsimikas.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)
(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Peter Powell)

The captain was then joined by his teammates who mobbed him on the floor.

 

Support in the stands

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool supporters set off red flares and smoke bombs during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)
(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Peter Powell)

We couldn’t choose just one photo from the best day of the year, so we picked several from the League Cup final.

This one is a great shot of the fantastic support shown by the Liverpool end at Wembley as they helped push their youthful side over the line.

 

First trophy as captain

Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool with the Carabao Cup in the dressing room after the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Andrew Powell)

Though we’ve had quite a few images from the cup final triumph already, we couldn’t not include this shot of Van Dijk with the trophy and his player of the match award from the dressing room.

He just exudes authority. What a player!

 

Sleeping with the League Cup

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool asleep with the Carabao Cup on the flight back to Liverpool after the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Andrew Powell)

Who are we kidding? We can’t stop there when it comes to the League Cup, the last trophy ever to be won under Klopp.

This image of Klopp asleep with the cup on the flight back to Liverpool doesn’t need many words, it’s pure class.

 

The kids are alright

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(February 28, Liverpool 3-0 Southampton – David Rawcliffe)

Some thought that the energy exerted by a severely depleted squad, to win the League Cup three days earlier, would put Liverpool at a big disadvantage against Southampton.

The Reds’ academy players weren’t thinking that way, however, as Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns got on the scoresheet to dispatch of an in-form Championship side.

This shot of Danns celebrating his second pretty much sums up how he felt about what he called “the best day of” his life.

 

The late winner

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the ninth minute of injury time during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(March 2, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

Is there a better feeling in football than scoring a last-gasp winner away from home in front of your own supporters?

Well, you’d be hard-pushed to find one.

Darwin Nunez‘s 99th-minute winner at Forest was met with sheer jubilation as Liverpool celebrated another three points that kept them at the top of the Premier League table.

 

A lovely moment for Sven-Goran Eriksson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 23, 2024: Liverpool's manager Sven-Göran Eriksson before the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Ajax FC Legends at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(March 23, Liverpool Legends 4-2 Ajax Legends – David Rawcliffe)

Sven-Goran Eriksson has sadly passed away now, but at the Reds’ legends charity match in March he got to lead the teams out, achieving in a small way his lifelong dream of managing boyhood club Liverpool.

The afternoon was an emotional one for all as he was reduced to tears by the reaction of the crowd and the power of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Rest in peace, Sven.

 

Just what Trent Alexander-Arnold does

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a free-kick during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(April 21, Fulham 1-3 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a player of extreme talent and had a say in both of Liverpool’s league wins against Fulham last season.

His pinpoint free-kick he scored to open the scoring in April was just what he does, as the No. 66 suggested by his facial expression.

 

Looking back on a legacy

Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on May 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(May 14, Anfield – Nikki Dyer)

Klopp leaves behind an indelible legacy and silverware certainly forms part of it, which he was able to take in as he said a special farewell to members of club staff.

It is hard not to smile when you see images such as this – how lucky were we to get a front row seat to all the moments he gave us!

 

Farewell, Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – David Rawcliffe)

A day Liverpool supporters won’t be forgetting in a hurry, no matter how successful the Reds are under Arne Slot, May 18 was the day Anfield said goodbye to Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool walks his "Guard of Honour" at the end the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – John Powell)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool supporters' banner "Jürgen Lives Forever" mimicing a banner about Bill Shankly during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – David Rawcliffe)

The above photo in particular struck a powerful chord as the ‘Jurgen Lives Forever’ words mimicked a banner made for Bill Shankly after the Scotsman’s death in 1981.

 

Jurgen’s tears

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 27, 2024: Jürgen Klopp during 'An Evening with Jürgen Klopp' an event at the Liverpool Arena celebrating Klopp's nine years as manager of Liverpool Football Club. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
(May 27, An Evening with Jurgen Klopp – Ryan Brown)

In front of the cameras, while his players may not have been able to say the same, Klopp cut a relatively relaxed figure at his final Anfield appearance.

Nine days later, though, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, he broke down as supporters chanted his name.

 

International success for Macca

2XHKGTB Miami Gardens, United States. 15th July, 2024. MIAMI GARDENS, UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates with trophy during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, United States. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency) Credit: BSR Agency/Alamy Live News
(July 15, Copa America final – Pablo Morano)

Alexis Mac Allister may not be in a Liverpool shirt but here he is holding the Copa America trophy for the first time over the summer.

The Argentine played in all but one game on the route to the final and we couldn’t overlook his success – but here’s hoping he features more prominently in a red shirt in next year’s instalment!

 

‘Manchester is my heaven’

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(September 1, Man United 0-3 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

One of the first glimpses of how good Liverpool were going to be in the 2024/25 season came at Old Trafford when the Reds thrashed Man United 3-0.

While the scoreline may not have been as high as the 7-0 just over a year previously, this was an equally dominant performance that included a strike by Salah that resulted in this great photo that makes a mockery of the Matt Busby quote behind, ‘Manchester is my heaven’.

 

Arne Slot’s doing the business

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(November 9, Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa – David Rawcliffe)

While Slot’s emotions may not be as evident on camera as his predecessor’s, the Dutchman’s mood is becoming more relaxed as he grows into his role.

We’re becoming accustomed to a raised fist and a wave to the fans after a victory – this one was No. 15.

 

No shirt? Salah is serious

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
(November 24, Southampton 3-2 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

While some Liverpool fans are only now bringing themselves round to the idea that they are favourites for the league, Salah has long sensed there is a title there for the taking.

When he scored the winner at Southampton in November, his shirt came off in a similar way to how he celebrated in April 2019, when he scored late in a title race that saw Liverpool reach 97 points but not win the league.

 

Conor Bradley’s tackle on Kylian Mbappe

2YP00AX Liverpool's Conor Bradley (bottom) tackles Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2024. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
(November 27, Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid – Peter Byrne)

The tone for Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Real Madrid was set early as Bradley made Anfield roar like a goal had been scored as he came in hard on Kylian Mbappe.

This was a classic case of a homegrown lad bringing a Galactico down to earth, a story Liverpool fans love.

What made the tackle even better, though, was the fact it was followed up by a brilliant performance from the 21-year-old who was filling in for Alexander-Arnold.

 

Come and behold him

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(December 1, Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid – John Powell)

As if the week could not get any better, Liverpool dominated against Man City and Salah gifted us this brilliant moment on the advertising hoardings at the Anfield Road End.

He certainly enjoyed taking up this pose in 2024, this was the third time he took a seat here.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024