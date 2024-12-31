It has been another emotional 12 months supporting Liverpool, with the ups and downs of the year captured brilliantly by our pitchside photographers.

We all love to watch the football but there’s something about a perfectly timed photo that conjures memories like nothing else.

From the bittersweet points like Jurgen Klopp‘s tearjerking departure, to the ecstatic moments when nothing else mattered but the goal Liverpool had just scored, Propaganda did a great job capturing the Reds and taking most of these shots.

In chronological order, here we look back at 22 of our favourite photos from 2024…

Mo Salah plays it cool



(January 1, Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle – David Rawcliffe)

Mo Salah loves to drink in the celebrations as those around him go mad in the moment after another piece of genius from the Egyptian.

Going back to the very first day of 2024, Salah finished off a wonderful Liverpool move to put the Reds ahead against Newcastle before he sat cross-legged on the advertising hoardings to soak in his surroundings.

Conor Bradley makes his mark



(January 31, Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea – Peter Byrne)

After a selection of solid outings, this was the night Conor Bradley really announced his arrival in the first team as he tore Chelsea apart down the right and scored a great goal.

Having spent time away on loan, it was great to see the right-back finally getting his chance and seizing it.

Ecstasy at Wembley



(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

As the League Cup final went on, it became apparent there were only ever two ways Liverpool could beat Chelsea that day; Virgil van Dijk scoring from a corner or by the lottery of penalties.

With spot-kicks approaching, Van Dijk decided he would take the less heart-wrenching route and made sure of the win himself after 118 minutes of end-to-end football featuring a team full of inexperienced youngsters.

Like supporters, Van Dijk simply didn’t know what to do with himself and hit the floor as he bundled towards the corner to greet Kostas Tsimikas.



(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Peter Powell)

The captain was then joined by his teammates who mobbed him on the floor.

Support in the stands



(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Peter Powell)

We couldn’t choose just one photo from the best day of the year, so we picked several from the League Cup final.

This one is a great shot of the fantastic support shown by the Liverpool end at Wembley as they helped push their youthful side over the line.

First trophy as captain



(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Andrew Powell)

Though we’ve had quite a few images from the cup final triumph already, we couldn’t not include this shot of Van Dijk with the trophy and his player of the match award from the dressing room.

He just exudes authority. What a player!

Sleeping with the League Cup



(February 25, Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool – Andrew Powell)

Who are we kidding? We can’t stop there when it comes to the League Cup, the last trophy ever to be won under Klopp.

This image of Klopp asleep with the cup on the flight back to Liverpool doesn’t need many words, it’s pure class.

The kids are alright



(February 28, Liverpool 3-0 Southampton – David Rawcliffe)

Some thought that the energy exerted by a severely depleted squad, to win the League Cup three days earlier, would put Liverpool at a big disadvantage against Southampton.

The Reds’ academy players weren’t thinking that way, however, as Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns got on the scoresheet to dispatch of an in-form Championship side.

This shot of Danns celebrating his second pretty much sums up how he felt about what he called “the best day of” his life.

The late winner



(March 2, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

Is there a better feeling in football than scoring a last-gasp winner away from home in front of your own supporters?

Well, you’d be hard-pushed to find one.

Darwin Nunez‘s 99th-minute winner at Forest was met with sheer jubilation as Liverpool celebrated another three points that kept them at the top of the Premier League table.

A lovely moment for Sven-Goran Eriksson



(March 23, Liverpool Legends 4-2 Ajax Legends – David Rawcliffe)

Sven-Goran Eriksson has sadly passed away now, but at the Reds’ legends charity match in March he got to lead the teams out, achieving in a small way his lifelong dream of managing boyhood club Liverpool.

The afternoon was an emotional one for all as he was reduced to tears by the reaction of the crowd and the power of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Rest in peace, Sven.

Just what Trent Alexander-Arnold does



(April 21, Fulham 1-3 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a player of extreme talent and had a say in both of Liverpool’s league wins against Fulham last season.

His pinpoint free-kick he scored to open the scoring in April was just what he does, as the No. 66 suggested by his facial expression.

Looking back on a legacy



(May 14, Anfield – Nikki Dyer)

Klopp leaves behind an indelible legacy and silverware certainly forms part of it, which he was able to take in as he said a special farewell to members of club staff.

It is hard not to smile when you see images such as this – how lucky were we to get a front row seat to all the moments he gave us!

Farewell, Jurgen Klopp



(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – David Rawcliffe)

A day Liverpool supporters won’t be forgetting in a hurry, no matter how successful the Reds are under Arne Slot, May 18 was the day Anfield said goodbye to Klopp.



(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – John Powell)



(May 18, Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – David Rawcliffe)

The above photo in particular struck a powerful chord as the ‘Jurgen Lives Forever’ words mimicked a banner made for Bill Shankly after the Scotsman’s death in 1981.

Jurgen’s tears



(May 27, An Evening with Jurgen Klopp – Ryan Brown)

In front of the cameras, while his players may not have been able to say the same, Klopp cut a relatively relaxed figure at his final Anfield appearance.

Nine days later, though, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, he broke down as supporters chanted his name.

International success for Macca



(July 15, Copa America final – Pablo Morano)

Alexis Mac Allister may not be in a Liverpool shirt but here he is holding the Copa America trophy for the first time over the summer.

The Argentine played in all but one game on the route to the final and we couldn’t overlook his success – but here’s hoping he features more prominently in a red shirt in next year’s instalment!

‘Manchester is my heaven’



(September 1, Man United 0-3 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

One of the first glimpses of how good Liverpool were going to be in the 2024/25 season came at Old Trafford when the Reds thrashed Man United 3-0.

While the scoreline may not have been as high as the 7-0 just over a year previously, this was an equally dominant performance that included a strike by Salah that resulted in this great photo that makes a mockery of the Matt Busby quote behind, ‘Manchester is my heaven’.

Arne Slot’s doing the business



(November 9, Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa – David Rawcliffe)

While Slot’s emotions may not be as evident on camera as his predecessor’s, the Dutchman’s mood is becoming more relaxed as he grows into his role.

We’re becoming accustomed to a raised fist and a wave to the fans after a victory – this one was No. 15.

No shirt? Salah is serious



(November 24, Southampton 3-2 Liverpool – David Rawcliffe)

While some Liverpool fans are only now bringing themselves round to the idea that they are favourites for the league, Salah has long sensed there is a title there for the taking.

When he scored the winner at Southampton in November, his shirt came off in a similar way to how he celebrated in April 2019, when he scored late in a title race that saw Liverpool reach 97 points but not win the league.

Conor Bradley’s tackle on Kylian Mbappe



(November 27, Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid – Peter Byrne)

The tone for Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Real Madrid was set early as Bradley made Anfield roar like a goal had been scored as he came in hard on Kylian Mbappe.

This was a classic case of a homegrown lad bringing a Galactico down to earth, a story Liverpool fans love.

What made the tackle even better, though, was the fact it was followed up by a brilliant performance from the 21-year-old who was filling in for Alexander-Arnold.

Come and behold him



(December 1, Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid – John Powell)

As if the week could not get any better, Liverpool dominated against Man City and Salah gifted us this brilliant moment on the advertising hoardings at the Anfield Road End.

He certainly enjoyed taking up this pose in 2024, this was the third time he took a seat here.