Jayden Danns realised his childhood dreams by scoring two goals in front of the Kop against Southampton, but it wasn’t long ago that he was watching from the position of ball boy.

It was quite the week for 18-year-old Danns, making his debut against Luton before lifting his first trophy and going on to score his first goals for his boyhood club.

Danns’ excitement as he spoke after his FA Cup brace was infectious and not long after one of the best days of his life, an incredible picture surfaced and spread across social media.

It is of Danns as a ball boy at Anfield in the final Premier League game in 2022/23, he is celebrating Mohamed Salah‘s goal where the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand meet.

On This Is Anfield‘s social platforms alone, the image has been viewed by over 1 million accounts, with many noting its inspiring nature, as less than two years later he’s the one being embraced over by the corner flag.

Academy players take up their positions around Anfield every matchday, Trent Alexander-Arnold previously took his spot on the touchline and youth forward Oakley Cannonier was the one who helped deliver the ‘corner taken quickly’ moment.

The image of Danns celebrating on the periphery as a then 16-year-old is amazing, imagine telling him he would be the one scoring – not once, but twice – in less than two years.

It is a nod to the work at the academy and the trust Jurgen Klopp and his staff have in their young players, and it’s moments like Danns’ that inspire the next in line, just as the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones did before him.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the coaching staff who have given me the opportunity and whatever happens now I can live happy, to be honest. There’s more to come, hopefully!” Danns told LFCTV.

“Last week was the best day of my life, then the final was the best day of my life, and now [vs. Southampton] is the best day of my life.”