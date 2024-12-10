➔ SUPPORT US
GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez is challenged by Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez (L) during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Girona 0-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool visit Girona in the Champions League, looking to make it six wins in a row in the competition this season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Estadi Montilivi is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Frenchman Benoit Bastien.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 and in the comments below.

Teams

Girona: Gazzaniga; Frances, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind; Romeu, Gutierrez; Asprilla, Van de Beek, Gil; Danjuma

Subs: P. Lopez, L. Garcia, Martinez, D. Lopez, Stuani, Ruiz, Solis, Martin, Portu, Clua, Kim, J. Garcia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Norris, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo

