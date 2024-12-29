➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: West Ham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here!

Liverpool travel to play West Ham in another big Premier League match as the Reds push for the title. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 5.15pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

This evening’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

• Watch West Ham vs. Liverpool – Live Streams

Teams

West Ham: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Coufal, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Foderingham, Todibo, Cresswell, Irving, Scales, Guilherme, Summerville, Ings, Fullkrug

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Jota, Nunez, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below:

