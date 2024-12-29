Liverpool travel to play West Ham in another big Premier League match as the Reds push for the title. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 5.15pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

This evening’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

West Ham: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Coufal, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Foderingham, Todibo, Cresswell, Irving, Scales, Guilherme, Summerville, Ings, Fullkrug

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Jota, Nunez, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below: