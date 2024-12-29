Looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League, Liverpool travel to London for a game against West Ham. Here’s how to watch.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool are in action at the Olympic Park as they look for another three points against West Ham.

With Chelsea and Arsenal not playing until Monday and Wednesday respectively, a win would take the Reds nine points clear at the top.

Liverpool have a strong squad available for this one, with only Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai missing from Slot’s selection choices.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.15pm (GMT) – or 12.15pm in New York, 9.15am in Los Angeles, 4.15am (Monday) in Sydney, 9.15pm in Dubai and 8.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for West Ham vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

