Liverpool head to Girona in the Champions League full of confidence, looking to match a club record in the process.

The Reds make the trip to Spain on Tuesday evening, with Arne Slot‘s side already having one foot in the knockout stages.

Liverpool are the only team in this season’s Champions League to win all five of their games so far, to guarantee at least a spot in the knockout stage playoffs.

They are seeking to win their opening six matches of a European campaign for only the second time ever.

The first time they did so was under Jurgen Klopp in 2021/22, eventually extending that record to seven wins in a row.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have failed to score in only five of their last 42 European outings.

150 Champions League wins for Reds?

Should Liverpool win this game, they will record their 150th in Europe’s premier competition, including penalty shoot-outs.

The Reds’ next goal will be their 50th of the season, in all games.

Slot’s side are undefeated in the last 12 away games (eight wins, four draws) since losing at Everton last April.

In all competitions on the road this season, Liverpool have won eight and drawn two of their 10 matches.

Salah in search for half-century in Champions League

Mohamed Salah has scored 49 goals in his Champions League career, including qualifiers, with 43 coming in a Reds shirt.

A 50th strike in Europe’s top competition would see him go level with Filippo Inzaghi in 10th place overall.

Meanwhile, Salah needs two more goals to record 50 for the Liverpool in all European competition.

He is two goals away from joining Billy Liddell in joint-fourth place in the Reds’ all-time goalscoring list, too.

Reds out to avoid rare European red card

Liverpool’s last red card in European competition went to Joe Gomez back in September 2017, in a 2-2 home draw with Sevilla.

The 27-year-old was the last of 13 players to be dismissed in Europe for the Reds.

That means that there has been no red card for a Liverpool player in their last 80 European games.

A maiden Liverpool meeting for Girona

Liverpool will be Girona’s first English opponent in Europe.

This is their first-ever season of European football – they are the 14th different Spanish club to feature in the Champions League proper.

They have won one of five games in Europe – a 2-0 home success over Slovan Bratislava – and have lost the other four.

Girona are one of five teams to make their debut in the Champions League this season, along with Aston Villa, Bologna, Brest and Bratislava.

This season’s scorers

Girona: Stuani 4, Abel Ruiz 2, Arnau Martinez 2, Gil 2, Gutierrez 2, Herrera 2, Miovsky 2, Van de Beek 2, Asprilla 1, David Lopez 1, Ivan Martin 1, Juanpe 1, Krejci 1, Misehouy 1, Tsyhankov 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 15, Diaz 9, Gakpo 7, Jota 4, Konate 2, Nunez 3, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 2, Mac Allister 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).