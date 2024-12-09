Liverpool are travelling with a 19-man squad for their Champions League clash with Girona, with Diogo Jota among those to miss out on the trip.

The Reds will face Spanish opposition again in the Champions League on Tuesday night, following up their win over Real Madrid with a trip to Girona.

Girona have struggled for consistency so far in their first campaign in Europe’s top tier, but will still resemble a tough test for Arne Slot‘s side.

Slot is buoyed by the return of Alisson this week, but Diogo Jota has not travelled and the head coach is without six other players due to injury, illness and suspension.

Liverpool have confirmed the 19-man squad flying out to Catalonia, ahead of Slot’s pre-match press conference at 6.30pm (UK time).

That includes youngsters James McConnell and James Norris, but Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo and Jayden Danns will instead join the U19s after flying with the seniors.

Rio Ngumoha is ineligible despite training with the first team on Monday and will also feature in the UEFA Youth League.

Alexis Mac Allister (suspended), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle), Federico Chiesa (illness) and Tyler Morton (knock) have not travelled along with Jota.

It remains to be seen how Slot approaches this tie, with Liverpool currently top of the Champions League and almost certain to progress to the last 16 as one of the top eight by the league phase’s conclusion.

That would have suggested rotation is likely, but with the Merseyside derby called off on Saturday there is less need for significant changes.

Ryan Gravenberch could be among those to be rested, however, while Slot has a number of options to consider in his forward line.

Alisson may take over from Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, with it unlikely the Brazilian makes the flight unless he is deemed ready to start.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for Girona

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez