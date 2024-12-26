Liverpool welcome Leicester to Anfield on Boxing Day knowing their squad is in excellent health, with only two players known to be absent on Thursday night.

The Reds have suffered their fair share of injuries so far this season, including lengthy spells out for the likes of Alisson and Diogo Jota, but the festive period has been kind so far.

With relegation candidates Leicester the visitors on Boxing Day, Arne Slot could be without only two players for the 8pm kickoff.

Here is who is ruled out – and another who could miss out – against the Foxes:

Liverpool have dealt superbly with the loss of Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and, for a time, Kostas Tsimikas in recent weeks, with Slot left with only five fit senior defenders.

Though Tsimikas is now back fit, the head coach is still without both Konate and Bradley, with the pair continuing their recovery work at the AXA Training Centre and unlikely to be available before the end of the year.

But with four days between this clash and the 6-3 win at Tottenham, the likelihood is that Slot can name an unchanged back line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson without concern.

Liverpool’s only other known issue is with Federico Chiesa, who missed the trip to north London through illness.

“Unfortunately, he was sick in the last two days and today as well so we couldn’t bring him to the game,” Slot told reporters on Sunday.

The chances are that Chiesa has recovered and will be available on Thursday night, but it is unlikely that he will have been considered for a start either way.

It is possible that Slot opts for an unchanged XI at Anfield, though the likes of Jota, Tsimikas and Curtis Jones could be rotated in to ensure fresh legs.

While Man City finds themselves without the likes of Rodri and Ruben Dias and Arsenal deal with the loss of Bukayo Saka, Liverpool remain in a healthy position at this stage.

As ever, things can change, but the hope will be that further serious injuries can be avoided and Slot’s side take advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leicester

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa*

* Doubt