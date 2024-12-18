Liverpool will be without at least four players for their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton, with another not fit to start as Arne Slot plans rotation.

The Reds have arrived on the south coast ahead of their third game of this season’s Carabao Cup defence, having already seen off Brighton and West Ham.

Victory over manager-less Southampton will ensure a spot in the final four, with a two-legged semi-final – played in January and February – to await the winner.

Slot will not be on the touchline on Wednesday night as he serves a one-match suspension and Liverpool will be without at least four players.

Here is the latest on availability ahead of kickoff:

While Robertson has joined the absentee list after being sent off against Fulham at the weekend, Liverpool are buoyed by the return of Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has not featured in a fortnight having missed a game in each of the Premier League and Champions League due to back-to-back suspensions.

Federico Chiesa could also make his first appearance since September, though Slot was unsure whether the summer signing is fit enough to start.

“It’s definitely a moment where he can get minutes,” he said on Tuesday. “The amount of minutes is a question mark.”

The same can be said of Diogo Jota, with the head coach revealing he was “not completely fit” after his goal off the bench against Fulham.

Slot told reporters: “Let’s see if he can train with us today. Don’t expect him to start.”

Slot knows he will be without Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley due to long-term injuries.

But the Dutchman has confirmed Caoimhin Kelleher will start and strongly hinted that Wataru Endo will too, while academy defenders Amara Nallo and James Norris are being considered.

Both Nallo and Norris missed the U21s’ 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday along with Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, James McConnell and Jayden Danns, with all six players likely to be in the squad at St Mary’s.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Southampton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota*, Chiesa, Danns

* Not fit to start