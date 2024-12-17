Arne Slot has confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas is “close” to making his return for Liverpool, following an injury absence.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured for the Reds since the 4-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on November 5.

An ankle issue has seen Tsimikas miss Liverpool’s last six matches – in fact, he hasn’t featured in the last seven, having been an unused substitute at home to Aston Villa.

The left-back has been working hard on his recovery in recent weeks, however, stepping up in training and nearing a return.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Slot provided a key update on Tsimikas’ fitness.

“Kostas is coming close,” Slot said.

“He’s going to be training with us today, maybe for the first time, so let’s see how that works out.”

Liverpool’s head coach also gave the latest on injured pair Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, adding that they are “still not training with us.”

Huge opportunity for Tsimikas this season

Having Tsimikas back in the fold will be massive for Liverpool, although it remains to be seen if he will make the squad for the trip to St Mary’s.

If not, young left-back James Norris is in line to start, with Slot confirming that he and centre-back Amara Nallo are in contention.

The Greek has arguably looked like a superior option to Andy Robertson this season, with the Scot suffering some poor form, not least being sent off against Fulham last weekend.

With doubts over the 30-year-old no longer being a key starter, Tsimikas should see this as a great chance to seize his opportunity.

He has performed well when called upon in 2024/25 to date, starting five matches in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

Tsimikas looks fresher than Robertson, with the latter having seven years of relentless running in his legs from the Jurgen Klopp era, and he has been the more consistent player this season.

As for Bradley and Konate, it is vital that Liverpool get them back as soon as possible, ahead of a busy festive run of fixtures.

Their absence has left Slot with just four fit senior defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Robertson – which is why Norris and Nallo are required against Southampton.