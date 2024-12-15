Liverpool legend Craig Johnston was in tears after making a long-awaited return to Anfield on Saturday, describing how “emotional” an occasion it was.

The Australian winger was a hugely popular figure for the Reds between 1981 and 1988, playing a major role during a trophy-laden period.

Johnston made 271 appearances, scoring 40 goals and registering 39 assists, winning five First Division titles and one European Cup, among other trophies.

• READ: LFC legend retired early before inventing world’s most popular football boot

He also famously scored against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final, netting in a 3-1 win for the Reds, which was always going to etch his name into the club’s history.

Johnston has only made very sporadic returns to Anfield in the decades since, having been forced to leave and return to Australia to look after his ill sister, who suffered a brain injury.

One such trip took place on Saturday, and speaking to LFCTV before Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at home to Fulham, the visibly emotional 64-year-old discussed how special it was being back.

“Just hearing you speak makes it emotional,” Johnston said.

“I kind of left in a bit of a hurry and obviously there is obviously a lot of stuff underneath that I never talked about and never discussed and never been back.

“So unfortunately it is emotional. People might think I’m a bit soft, I’m not soft. I just appreciate living in this city for so long, nine years, and all of the stuff that happened while I was here. It’s just magic.

“I can’t find the words sometimes to describe it. But it’s certainly emotional.

“But once I get through the emotion, I’m OK. But just hearing your voice and being here, it just makes it very real, you know?”

While clearly a poignant afternoon for Johnston, he still had time to poke fun at his former teammates, when asked about meeting up with them again.

“I won’t be emotional about seeing them, I’ll knock them out actually, some of them!” he joked.

“Some of them owe me money, so that’s a different thing.

“The city, the culture, that time frame where we were the best in the world by a long, long way. That’s the stuff that gets me.”

It is touching to see Johnston so moved at being back at Anfield, highlighting why Liverpool is such a special club that stays in players’ hearts long after they have left.

Unfortunately, Arne Slot‘s Reds side couldn’t produce a win against Fulham on the former winger’s return, but he will hopefully have had a day to treasure.