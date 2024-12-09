Arne Slot may be hoping to rotate his squad for the Champions League clash with Girona on Tuesday night, but his plans are affected by another new injury.

With five wins from five already in the expanded Champions League, Liverpool are the first side already guaranteed at least a spot in the knockout stage playoffs.

In all likelihood they will finish in the top eight of the league phase, therefore qualifying directly to the last 16.

That, along with the relentless nature of the fixture list and their growing injury list, means that Slot may look to rotate his starting lineup at Girona.

But while Tyler Morton may have hoped for minutes at Estadi Montilivi – and perhaps even a first start since the Carabao Cup win over Brighton in October – the 22-year-old will not be involved.

Morton missed Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle reporting that he has picked up a knock and won’t travel.

With Alexis Mac Allister also absent due to a suspension, it leaves Slot with fewer options in the middle of the park.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are all fit and available, but the head coach may wish to leave at least one of those key names out of his starting lineup.

Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are his other established options, while youngsters Trey Nyoni and James McConnell were part of Monday’s session too.

The most likely starter appears to be Endo, particularly if Slot opts to rest Gravenberch after substituting him on Wednesday night – for the first time in either the Premier League or Champions League – due to fatigue.

However, with the Merseyside derby called off at the weekend and the Reds enjoying three clear days between games this week, there is less emphasis on wholesale rotation.

More of a concern could be the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton next week, as Morton would likely have been in contention to start that game.

The extent of his injury remains to be seen – and it is doubtful Slot will provide an update in his press conference at 6.30pm – but it should be noted that Kostas Tsimikas‘ current injury was initially described as a knock.