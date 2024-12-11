Liverpool’s 1-0 victory away to Girona wasn’t a game full of quality, but the Reds’ were praised for their “businesslike” performance as Alisson proved key on his return.

Arne Slot‘s side never felt like they were in top gear on Tuesday, but Mohamed Salah‘s penalty after the break earned them another three points in Europe.

It’s now six wins in a row for Liverpool in the Champions League this season, with Slot’s side arguably favourites to win the competition.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ latest triumph.

Not a classic but yet another Liverpool win

The Guardian‘s Sid Lowe admitted that the Reds were far from their best:

“If the record is perfect, the performance was not. In the end, though, it was enough: businesslike and maybe a bit bureaucratic. “The penalty that won it certainly was, handed to them by the video assistant referee. When Girona threatened, the Brazilian helped to hold them at bay. “And then, not for the first time, they secured the win in the second half, allowing them to stay top of the table and almost certainly to skip a round, that extra rest something Slot had said would be welcome.”

On X, David Lynch described Liverpool’s European campaign so far as “incredible”:

“That was tougher than most would have expected but Liverpool are now 6/6 in the Champions League and into the last 16 with two games to spare. “An incredible effort that not only ensures they avoid a play-off but also takes any pressure off the two fixtures in the New Year.”

Chris Bascombe pointed out Slot’s perfectionism, with Liverpool’s head coach clearly not content with the first-half performance:

“Wasn’t expecting an ‘Angry Arne’ after a sixth Champions League win. “But he is clearly fuming with the first half performance tonight. Setting standards high.”

The Mirror‘s Nathan Ridley focused on the “perfect position” Liverpool find themselves in:

“In this new Champions League format, Liverpool’s task is now simple. “If results go their way on Tuesday or Wednesday, or the Reds earn at least draw from one their final two games – at home to Lille and away to PSV Eindhoven in January – Slot’s side will qualify for the last 16 automatically by securing a place in the top eight. “The Reds would avoid a two-legged play-off in February, giving themselves two free midweeks when they could schedule Saturday’s postponed Merseyside derby at Everton. “It wasn’t a perfect performance but they’re in a perfect position.”

Speaking on TNT Sports after the game, former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand admitted that Liverpool are the current favourites to win the Champions League:

“Form-wise right now, yes, Liverpool have to be favourites but nothing is handed out at this stage. “Form-wise, come March and April time it could be very different to now. You have to be a bit patient. “Liverpool definitely have the make up and all the markings of a team that can be very successful this season. They just need to ensure they have the form physically and mentally at the back end of the season.”

It was great to have Alisson back, too

Ridley feels it’s huge for Liverpool to have their legendary No.1 back from injury:

“The big Brazilian had been out injured since the start of October and he wasn’t exactly eased back into action. “Alisson pulled of a series of vital interventions throughout the first half and pulled off some superb diving saves. “His finest moment came when Yaser Asprilla took aim from distance and Alisson needed all of his 6ft 4in frame to keep the ball out of his top right-hand corner. “The 32-year-old was constantly called upon as Girona imposed themselves on the game, firing off eight shots – the most in a first half of a Champions League fixture against against Liverpool this season – in an end-to-end opening 45 minutes.”

Most Champions League clean sheets for Liverpool in the #UCL era: ? 21 – Alisson Becker (49 games)

? 21 – Pepe Reina (46 games) Ali equals Pepe. ? pic.twitter.com/PI95ZRwE28 — Squawka (@Squawka) December 10, 2024

Lowe felt that Alisson was every bit as key as Salah on the night: