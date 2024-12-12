Liverpool FC Legends will face Chelsea FC Legends in the next LFC Foundation charity match at Anfield on Saturday March 22, 2025 (3pm GMT kickoff).

Old rivalries will be reignited 20 years on from the Reds’ extraordinary 2004/05 season, which included an unforgettable Champions League semi-final victory against Jose Mourinho’s men at Anfield, thanks to a Luis Garcia goal.

Now Chelsea FC Legends will be the visitors for the ninth LFC Foundation Legends match at Anfield.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the fixture – presented by AXA, the club’s official training partner – will support the work of LFC Foundation, as well as to support beneficiaries including Forever Reds, Chelsea Foundation and Chelsea Players’ Trust.

So far the Legends games at Anfield have raised over £7.5 million and helped the LFC Foundation to increase the number of people supported to 127,000 last season.

Funds from the next Legends match will help play a key role in the LFC Foundation’s new strategy which aims to double fundraising efforts to reach the ambition of helping 500,000 people a season by 2030.

Funds from the game will specifically support the LFC Foundation’s Health programmes specifically, which provide physical and mental well-being programmes for people of all ages.

The LFC Legends’ management team and players will be announced in the coming weeks and months ahead of the game, which is brought to you by LFC Foundation in association with Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association.

Keep an eye out across LFC Foundation channels to find out which legends will be taking part.

Matt Parish, LFC Foundation chief executive, said: “Last season was our best Legends game yet both in terms of the day itself and the funds raised, and we look forward to going again this season.

“The games are always a special occasion for supporters of all ages, and the support we receive is incredible. The funds raised enable us to support even more children, young people and families in our community and beyond.

“We can see the difference that has made from the funds raised from previous years and this year the funds will be used to help support the vital work of our Health programmes.”

Tickets for the Legends charity match are priced at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions and £9 for juniors.

Tickets are on sale now for Season ticket holders and LFC Official, with tickets going on general sale from 11am on Friday December 13.

Tickets are available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Hospitality Packages are available from £195 including VAT, please call 0151 264 2222 or click here for more details.