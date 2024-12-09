Liverpool will play four Premier League fixtures throughout February, and three dates have now been locked in, including the trip to Man City.

The Reds are still in the midst of their festive fixture list, but the Premier League have notified supporters of changes to the calendar for February.

That includes the trip to Man City, which will take place on Sunday, February 23. Sky Sports will broadcast the fixture live in the UK, but the kickoff time is yet to be confirmed.

The likely eventuality is that it takes place at 4pm, but we saw last season that it could even be moved to a 3:45pm kick-off if there is police intervention.

Though, there are two league games that precede the trip to the Etihad, with the month starting with a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, February 1 for a 3pm (GMT) start.

A League Cup semi-final second leg could then be played the following midweek – if Liverpool progress beyond Southampton – before facing Wolves at Anfield on February 16.

The Sunday fixture against Wolves will kick off at 2pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Newcastle will be the visitors to close out the month in another midweek meeting between the two teams, but the final date will be announced on January 13 following the FA Cup fourth-round draw.

If Liverpool do bypass the Champions League playoff round, they will have two free midweeks in February, which could be used to play the postponed Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s February Fixtures