Liverpool slipped up at Newcastle on Wednesday evening, with the media assessing a below-par performance at St James’ Park.

Arne Slot‘s side were flat from the off in their 3-3 draw on Wednesday, and despite Mohamed Salah nearly being the match-winner with two goals, they couldn’t hold on.

It was two points dropped in the title race, meaning Liverpool are back to being seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Here’s how the media dissected the Reds’ draw.

Below-par individual performances summed up a poor night…

The Athletic‘s Andy Jones focused on Caoimhin Kelleher‘s late error, saying he expects Alisson to come straight back in:

“He has helped Liverpool win many more points this season than he has cost them, which is why this situation feels particularly unfair. “He also wasn’t helped by those in front of him for the two goals earlier in the match. “There has plenty of debate around the goalkeeping position with Alisson nearing full fitness. Slot has been clear throughout that when the Brazil international is back fit, he will return to the starting lineup – and that one error will make his choice easier to explain.”

Darwin Nunez, mate, are you messing?! — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 4, 2024

The Mirror‘s Mark Jones thought it was a bad night for the usually excellent Ryan Gravenberch:

“The changes in Liverpool’s back four were easily notable before kick-off, but it was a lack of protection from midfield in the opening stages which put the visiting defence into a collective funk. “Ryan Gravenberch lost a couple of challenges in the early exchanges as Newcastle pressed high, and that allowed Newcastle to pour forward and put pressure on a visiting defence that was always going to be fairly nervy. “It feels strange to criticise the Dutchman who has been excellent this season in a new position, but he did unwittingly set the tone from the start, and it was all the encouragement the Magpies needed.”

Others tried to find positives, though…

David Lynch believes the point could look a good one come the end of the season:

“Liverpool will be disappointed to drop points through a mistake so late on after fighting to get into a position to win it but genuinely think that’s a good point for them. “Newcastle were much better for long periods of a game that was even tougher after such a big week.”

Sam Wallace of the Telegraph felt Liverpool’s performance improved as the game went on:

“A gripping spectacle. “Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League cut to seven, but there were many times in this game when they might have lost and the transformation in the second half was impressive. “Arne Slot’s substitutions worked well and given the effect of the introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold one wonders if the Liverpool manager might have been better off starting him.”

It was impossible to ignore the brilliance of Salah…

On X, Henry Winter stressed the importance of a new deal for Salah:

“LFC board has to balance books and assess whether a player in his 30s will dip in fitness, form & numbers. Salah showing supreme fitness, form & sensational numbers. Two more goals. “Surely worth a 2-year contract +1 performance-related. Show Mo the Money? He’s worth it.”

Finally, the Guardian‘s Louise Taylor was of a similar thought process: