Mohamed Salah came agonisingly close to dragging Liverpool to all three points at Newcastle, in a performance that saw him eclipse Wayne Rooney’s Premier League record.

Salah is a man on a mission this season, and he was hell-bent on not allowing his side to walk away with nothing at Newcastle after Liverpool showed their vulnerabilities.

He masterminded the comeback and was just five agonising minutes away from leading the Reds to victory after setting up a goal and scoring two of his own at St James’ Park.

By doing so, he scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the 37th time. It surpasses the record held by Rooney, who did so 36 times across 491 appearances.

Salah, meanwhile, has accomplished the feat in 277 games – he had 214 outings to spare! And yet, he remains underappreciated by so many.

With the help of FotMob, let’s take a closer look at Salah’s genius.

Salah the league leader

At Newcastle, the 32-year-old took his goal contributions to 15 strikes and 12 assists across all competitions – incredible numbers for being just days into December.

Statistically, he was FotMob‘s Man of the Match against the Magpies having earned a rating of 9.3-out-of-10 – the next best for Liverpool was Curtis Jones (8.2).

The No. 11 had the most shots of any Liverpool player (four) and scored two of the three he got on target – while also creating the second-most chances of anyone on the pitch (three).

Salah has proven instrumental to his team’s league pursuits so far, contributing 21 times to the scoresheet – which amounts to 72 percent of Liverpool’s goals in the competition.

It has earned him the highest FotMob rating of any player in the division so far (8.22), with his display at Newcastle underlining how significant he remains to any success the club hope to have.

“If you just look at the goals, his finish is so clinical,” Slot assessed after the 3-3 draw. “He’s a special player, but that’s what we all know.”

Salah’s campaign for Liverpool to show him the money received quite a boost on Wednesday night!

