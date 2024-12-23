Mohamed Salah is the first player ever to score at least 10 goals and assist at least 10 in the Premier League era before Christmas – yet another record!

Salah assisted his 10th goal of the Premier League campaign with a smart reverse ball for Dominik Szoboszlai to make it 3-1 at Tottenham.

Later in the match, he also set up Luis Diaz to finish ruthlessly for Liverpool’s sixth of the game on Sunday.

In hitting double figures for both goals and assists, Salah has become the first player to ever do so before Christmas in the Premier League.

He has done so in just 16 games, and according to Opta’s Michael Reid, the previous quickest in a Liverpool shirt was Luis Suarez in 2013/14 – with the former No. 7 taking 23 appearances to do so.

As statistics from FotMob show, Salah’s performance in north London was even better than two goals and two assists show.

The Premier League’s best

With Salah also scoring the fourth and fifth goals of an emphatic victory in north London, he has overtaken the legendary Billy Liddell as the fourth-highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history.

The Egyptian had already hit the 10-goal mark a month ago with his brace in the 3-2 win at Southampton, with his tally in the league now standing at 15 for the season.

Not only has he moved up the all-time charts for the club but he is also now leading the Golden Boot race in this season’s Premier League.

??? Two goals and two assists against Spurs means that Mo Salah is now the out-and-out top scorer AND the top provider in the Premier League. The Egyptian King is also our top rated player in the division with an average FotMob rating of 8.24. pic.twitter.com/eCpaqp99ks — FotMob (@FotMob) December 22, 2024

Salah has gone clear of Erling Haaland (13), with Cole Palmer (11) third and Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo and Chris Wood (all 10) tied in fourth.

He is also top of the assist charts, with 11, placing him above Bukayo Saka on 10 and four others (Palmer, Heung-min Son, Antonee Robinson and Amad Diallo) with six.

No player has a higher FotMob rating for the season so far than Salah (8.24), who is ahead of Palmer (7.94), Saka (7.76), James Maddison (7.71) and Heung-min Son (7.62) for overall performance.

Against Tottenham, Salah came away with the joint-most shots (seven, tied with Diaz), the most touches in the opposition box (15) and the second-most chances created (three).

His FotMob rating was a game-high 9.5 – the highest he has received for a fixture this season.

In his 373 appearances for the Reds, the Egyptian has now netted 229 goals, averaging a frightening 1.63 games per goal.

That means he currently boasts a better scoring rate than Ian Rush, Roger Hunt and Liddell across his Liverpool career – all while playing as a winger!

Mo Salah “understands what it takes,” thinks Arne Slot

Having watched Salah’s career from afar, Arne Slot is now in the privileged position of working with Salah in the later years of his career.

“You have an idea before you start working with players, but the best way to judge them – or to experience them – is when you start to work with them,” Slot said on Sunday.

It isn’t just Salah’s pure footballing ability, though, that has made him so important for Liverpool.

Slot explained: “Apart from him being a very good football player, I think he is a very likeable person to work with as well.

“He is always there to help his teammates. He is always down to earth, so tomorrow – or even now, I think – he will work on his recovery.

“He understands what it takes to be at this level every three days and he is working really hard for that. So, that maybe impressed me most – that a top player like him understands how hard he has to work for the quality he shows.”

In the 2002/03 season, Thierry Henry managed 20 assists and 24 goals. If Salah continues in his current form, he will break that and likely take Liverpool to the title, something Henry didn’t manage in 2003.