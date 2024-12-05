Far too many individuals were poor in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw away to Newcastle, with Mohamed Salah the best player yet again.

The Reds made a tough-looking Premier League trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday and it proved to be exactly that.

An awful first half saw Liverpool trail to an Alexander Isak thunderbolt, with too many players well off the pace.

Curtis Jones equalised but Anthony Gordon fired Newcastle back in front, only for two brilliant Salah finishes to make it 3-2.

There was still time for Fabian Schar to pounce on a bad Caoimhin Kelleher error, however, to quickly see three points turn into one.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

This was arguably the most one-sided batch of ratings of the season so far!

Salah (8.8) was head and shoulders above the rest of Liverpool’s players at St James’, coming so close to dragging his team over the line.

The 32-year-old was quiet in the first half but exploded after the break, burying a couple of lethal finishes to turn the game on its head.

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the need to mention an “outrageous individual effort” from Salah that hit the woodwork, aside from his brace.

It was a night where the Egyptian showed why a new Liverpool deal is essential, simply saying: “Pay him. Keep him.”

Jones (7.1) got the second-highest score, taking his goal with aplomb and being hailed for being “typically excellent in terms of keeping possession” by GOAL’s Mark Doyle.

Alexis Mac Allister (6.5) was next up, but was still far from his best, with Ian Doyle saying he was “defensively suspect and turned too easily for opener.”

The Argentine will miss the Merseyside derby after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the league.

Ryan Gravenberch (4.7) and Darwin Nunez (4.7) shared the joint-worst score for Liverpool, with the latter particularly poor after just 25 touches over 90 minutes.

Next up for Liverpool is their derby clash with Everton on Saturday (12.30pm GMT), in the Reds’ last-ever trip to Goodison Park in the Premier League.