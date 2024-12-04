Liverpool looked to have turned another poor showing into a great three points, but errors brought an end to the winning run as they drew 3-3 at Newcastle.

Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League (14) | St James’ Park

December 4, 2024

Goals: Isak 34′, Gordon 62′, Schar 89′; Jones 50′, Salah 67′ 82′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 5 (out of 10)

Had almost nothing to do for half an hour then had absolutely no chance at all with Alexander Isak’s hammer hit. Brilliant stop minutes later to deny Anthony Gordon one on one.

Then, for the second goal, was it a first questionable moment from our Irishman in a long time? Might perhaps have done better after getting his hand to it, but maybe not an outright error.

It led to more though: it would have been a mistake soon after if Jacob Murphy had scored instead of lobbing wide after an ill-timed rush from goal.

It definitely was when he misjudged a last-minute free-kick, left it to fly over him…and was touched in at the far post.

Jarell Quansah – 6

A first league start since the opening day, but also a first senior start in a new position at right-back.

Defensively it was a tough start against the pace of Gordon, but he didn’t just sit back – one driving run saw him tee up Mo Salah for a sight of goal, before also racing back to slide an important interception.

On the other hand he was run inside several times and got booked for hauling back his man after losing the ball himself.

A tough outing at right-back – looked more assured when moved to the centre but maybe lucky to not see a penalty against him too.

Joe Gomez – 7

One wonderful recovery tackle – more of a touch than tackle in truth – to deny a certain goal after half an hour.

However, he then also completely whiffed a back-pass which should have given Newcastle a second goal. He owes Caoimh a beer.

Big brave block on the hour to halt a fierce Gordon shot. Subbed soon after, perhaps due to that hit to the head but also maybe as we need him game after game right now and he’s not played that often for a while.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Excellent reading of the game and stepping across to make several cut-outs in a first half littered with mistakes from those in red shirts.

Didn’t manage to halt Isak when he scored the opener but that was far from an error, just a brilliant early strike.

Amid a changing defensive line he was the constant, a one-man wall stopping passes, crosses and attempted dribbles into the box.

Also absolutely bodied Gordon, who for once was actually touched before going to ground.

Andy Robertson – 5

Got high upfield with regularity early on but to no real effect.

His crosses – from deep or the byline – didn’t really come close to finding a red shirt and he very nearly erred in his box to gift a chance for Newcastle with a bad clearance.

Looked very slow on the turn too when longer balls were played to Murphy behind him.

A lot of games in a row at the moment for Robbo and maybe energy conservation might need to be the name of the game; solidity over surging. One important late clearance.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5

Sloppy first touch several times in the first 45, leading to him losing the ball in poor areas or missing the chance to spin into space.

A bit better in possession after the break but never at the level he has been most of the season. As he must now start (and perform) against Everton it made sense to sub him here.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Had the two first efforts, one great strike well-saved and another just deflected onto the post.

However, he was booked 20 minutes into the match for a fairly soft challenge – but it was a costly one, as he’ll be suspended against Everton.

Really was the one who tried to raise the tempo, get into Newcastle‘s midfield and push the Reds upfield. Great defensive work even after his yellow.

Curtis Jones – 7

In and out of the game first half but started the second by clipping into the near top post for a much-needed equaliser.

Almost headed in a second soon after, then moved to No. 6 after the triple sub.

A little looser with the pass from there than Arne Slot would have wanted but got on the ball plenty and kept the Reds looking positive.

Mohamed Salah – 8 – Man of the Match

Loose touches characterised his, and much of the Reds’, first half – in particular when he was played in by Quansah and mis-controlled.

But it’s Salah, you expect something to happen even when he’s poor: so when the second half starts up and he ghosts infield and tees up an equaliser with the perfect weighted pass, that’s just normal these days.

Did nothing for another 15 minutes and then took control to score a swiped right-footed equaliser, smash the bar with nothing to aim at and bury his second on the swivel.

Twenty-one goals or assists in the league this season already. Pay him. Keep him.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Highlighted how he has earned his way into the team recently by staying right there – left wing is his right now.

However this was a game he had no impact in the first half: partly no supply, but also just one where Newcastle made the game narrow and aggressive, leaving our widest outlet as an onlooker most of the time.

Flashed one shot wide and headed across goal in a much brighter start to the second 45, but soon faded again and was hooked in the triple sub.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Offered some early runs down the left channel but without much service or end product when he did get in possession. Showed the usual endeavour to track back and try to bring energy to the team.

Somehow couldn’t connect from a yard out after the equaliser, then was booked for dissent for accurately displaying the ineptitude of the referee.

Scuffed a really decent chance wide from seven yards.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Gomez, 66′) – 8

Came on, assisted, fouled Gordon and was booked – a busy three minutes. Then assisted Salah again for his brace. Defensively definitely suspect in a frantic game but starts on Saturday.

Luis Diaz (on for Gakpo, 66′) – 7

Didn’t really get anywhere with his attempted dribbles or cut-ins, but stretched play and ran at the defence plenty.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Gravenberch, 66′) – 8

Immediately involved in the move for a goal, plus a brilliant stepover in the buildup for our third. Another definite starter at the weekend.

Subs not used: Jaros, Nallo, Endo, Morton, Elliott, Nyoni

Arne Slot – 8

Starting Quansah at right-back was his big call with most of the rest fairly standard calls or rotations, but perhaps this game – this atmosphere, stadium, opponent, weather condition – was another reminder of how tough it is to keep the necessary intensity match after match after match.

Certainly the Reds were outright poor first half, but either harsh words or quiet reminders were issued at the break because we came out a very different team.

Ultimately there were too many errors on the night to justify three points without a real slice of fortune going Liverpool’s way, but that’s not really Slot’s doing.

Perhaps one or two too many injuries at the moment to be able to rotate the team as much as he’d want and with the frequency of matches, it was always bound to catch up.

A big bounce-back in terms of quicker starts will be required on Saturday.