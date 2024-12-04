Caoimhin Kelleher made a costly error late at Newcastle to see Liverpool surrender the lead they fought desperately for, but Arne Slot still sought to highlight positives for the Irishman.

Newcastle got the jump on the Reds to twice set the task of needing to find a goal to get back on level terms.

One assist and two goals from Mohamed Salah had looked to have turned an ugly away trip into three valuable points, only for a late misjudgement at the back to see the match end 3-3.

A free-kick delivered into the box was left by Kelleher, who was unaware that Fabian Schar had made a run behind him and could sweep the ball over an unattended goalline.

It proved a costly error in stoppage time, and Slot was asked about the incident after the final whistle and he made sure not to only focus on his misjudgement.

“I think like all the players, [Kelleher is] disappointed,” he told Prime Video.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?! Fabian Schar with a wonderful finish to make it 3-3 heading into added time!

“Like I said, two times we were a goal down, so in these moments, you would have been happy with a point.

“But if you’re one minute before the end, 3-2 up, then you are close to a win.

“He made, again, some important saves for us, but he made the wrong judgement in the cross and still it was unbelievable how this defender, with his wrong leg, could score that goal.”

It was a careless mistake from Kelleher to think the ball would safely fly out of bounds without his intervention, but Slot was also right to point out the successful interventions he did have.

"Every time we need him, he scores an important goal" ? Arne Slot heaps praise on Mo Salah

Namely, he ensured Newcastle did not go 2-0 up in the first half after Joe Gomez‘s failed back pass allowed Anthony Gordon to take aim.

The trip to Newcastle was Kelleher’s 12th appearance of the season and he will be required again throughout December as Liverpool await Alisson‘s return from injury.

Slot stressed on Tuesday that the Brazilian would not be rushed back into the team, but that “he will be in goal before the end of December, if things continue like they are now.”