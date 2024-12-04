➔ SUPPORT US
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal to make the score 2-3 during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Mo Salah “unreal” again but Liverpool have lessons to learn from “sloppy” mistakes

Few would find it hard to disagree that Liverpool were far from their best against Newcastle, with Mohamed Salah the standout as two points were frustratingly dropped on the road.

To say the Egyptian has been making a point this season as to what he continues to offer this team is an understatement, with Salah (again) proving instrumental to the result.

He provided the assist for Curtis Jones to level the scores and then scored two brilliant solo goals to put his side back into an unlikely lead, which was later frustratingly squandered.

Salah, Prime’s Man of the Match, had Liverpool on the cusp of another three points but, like us, will be ruing the mistakes that saw the team concede the most goals in a single game under Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s No. 11, rightfully, came in for plenty of praise from supporters, who also had plenty of mixed feelings about the result and performance at Newcastle

 

This has to be a valuable lesson…

“Look all keepers are allowed to make mistakes, grant you. But that was a schoolboy error which really stings.”

NB in the comments.

“Every emotion in that game – from being lucky to being only 1-0 down to somehow ruing how we didn’t end up with 3 points.

Ok, I’ll take it given the context of the game & a very determined opponent.”

Speelautomaat in the comments.

Frustrating is one word for the performance and result, especially after being given hope by Salah that we could walk away with three points despite being far from our best.

Slot did not quite get his team right and it created fractures in defence, with Liverpool looking a lot better once Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were injected into the game.

It is certainly two points dropped but perhaps some may even think the Reds fortunate to leave with one. Another huge game awaits on Saturday afternoon!

Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool

