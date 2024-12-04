Few would find it hard to disagree that Liverpool were far from their best against Newcastle, with Mohamed Salah the standout as two points were frustratingly dropped on the road.

To say the Egyptian has been making a point this season as to what he continues to offer this team is an understatement, with Salah (again) proving instrumental to the result.

He provided the assist for Curtis Jones to level the scores and then scored two brilliant solo goals to put his side back into an unlikely lead, which was later frustratingly squandered.

Salah, Prime’s Man of the Match, had Liverpool on the cusp of another three points but, like us, will be ruing the mistakes that saw the team concede the most goals in a single game under Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s No. 11, rightfully, came in for plenty of praise from supporters, who also had plenty of mixed feelings about the result and performance at Newcastle…

Salah is the greatest winger this league has ever seen — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) December 4, 2024

Mo is giving me Suarez 13/14 vibes this season. He’s on an absolute mission. What a player. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 4, 2024

That game tonight shows why Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah should absolutely get new deals. Absolute game changers. — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) December 4, 2024

#LFC board has to balance books and assess whether a player in his 30s will dip in fitness, form & numbers. Salah showing supreme fitness, form & sensational numbers. Two more goals #NEWLIV. Surely worth a 2-year contract +1 performance-related. Show Mo the Money? He’s worth it. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 4, 2024

Liverpool need to be buying more players of the quality of Virgil, Trent and Salah to add to the squad not letting their contracts end. All 3 showed quality and consistency that eluded too many others tonight. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 4, 2024

Salah’s playmaking is unreal. Seeing his transition from being somewhat more of a striker-ish type to this more of a playmaker one has been some sight. — Olafur H. Tomasson (@Olafur_Tomasson) December 4, 2024

This has to be a valuable lesson…

Liverpool will be disappointed to drop points through a mistake so late on after fighting to get into a position to win it but genuinely think that's a good point for them. Newcastle were much better for long periods of a game that was even tougher after such a big week. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) December 4, 2024

As good as Kelleher has been when called upon leaving that was criminal all he had to do was lift his hands up and catch it. Fuck off — ozzy (@ozzy19x) December 4, 2024

FFS Hard to be critical of the keeper as he’s been incredible, but Christ lad just do anything with it but that. A fair result in the end tho, much better second half after being woeful in the first. Salah just ridiculous again. Let’s hope we get that contract sorted soon. — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) December 4, 2024

I can’t understand why Kelleher has come out flapping there. It’s just so fucking odd. Hopefully, like Forest we learn from that as it was so sloppy and grim. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 4, 2024

Ahh wounder, so close to snatching a win which we probably didnt deserve. Kelleher has done a decent job but the shouts for him to start over Alisson were far fetched, Alisson if hes fit walks straight back in. We move. #LFC — LFC Micks ? (@Micks2B) December 4, 2024

“Look all keepers are allowed to make mistakes, grant you. But that was a schoolboy error which really stings.” – NB in the comments.

“Every emotion in that game – from being lucky to being only 1-0 down to somehow ruing how we didn’t end up with 3 points. Ok, I’ll take it given the context of the game & a very determined opponent.” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

3rd game in 8 days, hardly any rotation. To be expected. Decent point in the end. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) December 4, 2024

We really missed Ibou, Jota and Alisson here. Pretty shocking performances from all the 2nd choices here. — Arastu (@illidan_storm) December 4, 2024

Considering how bad Kelleher , Darwin and a few other played – a point is a decent result We aren’t going to win all 25 games so we take that and move on — Billy Campbell (@BillyCampbell_1) December 4, 2024

Still rather be in our position than anyone else’s but that’s really frustrating having the gap narrowed again after a huge win at the weekend and another tough away game to come at the weekend. — Dan (@Dan23_92) December 4, 2024

Frustrating is one word for the performance and result, especially after being given hope by Salah that we could walk away with three points despite being far from our best.

Slot did not quite get his team right and it created fractures in defence, with Liverpool looking a lot better once Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were injected into the game.

It is certainly two points dropped but perhaps some may even think the Reds fortunate to leave with one. Another huge game awaits on Saturday afternoon!