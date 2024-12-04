Liverpool dropped their first points since October in a pulsating encounter at St. James’ Park, with Mohamed Salah making up for shortcomings elsewhere.

Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool

Premier League (14) | St James’ Park

December 4, 2024

Goals: Isak 35′, Gordon 62′, Schar 90′; Jones 50, Salah 68′ 83′

1. Unsuccessful defensive experiment

Following an eyebrow-raising cameo at right-back against Man City, Jarell Quansah was restored to the starting 11 for the first time in the league since the opening day at Ipswich – in the same position.

The assumption was that Joe Gomez would shift across to take Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s spot at right-back following the introduction of Liverpool’s No. 78, but Arne Slot had something different up his sleeve.

It was a combination the boss won’t be in a hurry to replicate in the coming weeks, with neither defender covering themselves in glory during a first half in which the hosts made a fast start.

Quansah rescued Ryan Gravenberch with a sliding block after the Dutchman was dispossessed inside his own half on the half-hour mark, but Alexander Isak’s bullet of an opener shortly after was no more than they deserved.

Gomez’s blushes were later spared by a Caoimhin Kelleher save from Gordon, but the Reds’ relative lack of current defensive options was undoubtedly exposed for the first time at St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s No. 2 saw his evening cut short by the introduction of Alexander-Arnold after 65 minutes, a change that spelled the end of that particular setup.

2. Another tale of two halves

For all of Liverpool’s frailties throughout the opening exchanges, the Magpies were especially eager to punish any sloppiness having flown out of the traps with intensity and a high press.

Liverpool gave themselves another uphill battle having been forced to come from behind on four occasions already this season and there was a somewhat surprising lack of changes at the break.

As has been the case so many times already this season, though, the Reds showed their gears in the second period and came out of the changing room swinging.

Twice they came from behind, and despite getting their noses in front with seven minutes to go it would have felt like something of a smash-and-grab had the visitors held on.

Kelleher’s misjudgement in the dying moments ultimately proved costly, but the manager will be keen to iron out the failings that initially put his side at risk of their second defeat of the campaign.

3. Salah continues to shine

Even when the going is tough, Salah continues to find ways to keep himself at the heart of every positive move that Liverpool make this season – and in general if we’re honest!

The Egyptian King racked up yet another three goal involvements in an action-packed encounter on Tyneside, a game which demonstrated the impact a potential departure could have on our future ambitions.

His contract saga continues to rumble on, but his commitment to the cause is as incontestable as it ever has been.

We are watching one of the all-time Anfield greats and it feels inconceivable to envisage a world in which we are not also watching him in red next season.

Liverpool’s No. 11 is doing all this in spite of the fact there still appears to be a league-wide exemption for defenders to foul him at will – impressive really.

4. Rare Kelleher mishap

There should by no means be an inquest into the late error made by Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper, but his decision to leave the cross that led to Fabian Schar’s last-gasp leveller remains a crucial moment.

Fans have rightly been in dreamland since the Reds swatted aside two of Europe’s best within the space of four days, but Eddie Howe’s side served up a painful reminder that the bid for No. 20 won’t be plain sailing.

In truth, Newcastle were worthy of their point having kept the Reds under the cosh for large portions of the game, but the timing of the decisive blow is a tough one to swallow.

The Irishman has been exemplary in his latest role as stand-in for the injured Alisson and has built up more than enough credit in the bank to account for a moment such as this.

He has also amassed a level of experience that will ensure it does not trouble him heading into another crucial set of fixtures, having looked like a seasoned veteran in recent weeks.

5. A blow for the weekend

It was a matter of if rather than when, but Alexis Mac Allister‘s ill-timed fifth booking of the campaign means the Reds will be without their talismanic midfielder for Saturday’s final league trip to Goodison.

His absence is unquestionably a blow ahead of what will be a historic afternoon across the park, having established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet since his move from Brighton last summer.

It means the Liverpool midfield is likely to pick itself against Everton, with Dominik Szoboszlai almost certain to regain his place from the start alongside Curtis Jones and Gravenberch.

The suspension also restricts Slot in terms of moves from the bench, but it does provide a potential pathway for Harvey Elliott to continue his return back into the fold.

Whichever way the manager chooses to go, Liverpool will have to be a lot more switched on from the first whistle if they are to spoil the party at the Old Lady this weekend.