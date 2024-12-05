Arne Slot admits he made no half-time changes in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle because he knew his players simply had to do better.

The Reds came agonisingly close to sealing a priceless three points at St James’ Park, but Caoimhin Kelleher‘s late error was punished by Fabian Schar.

In truth, Liverpool never felt worthy of victory on Wednesday night, with the first-half performance one of their worst of the season to date.

With the Reds looking shaky in defence, leggy in midfield and lifeless in attack, many fans called for changes to be made at half-time.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Slot explained his decision not to make alterations, however, saying he backed his starters to improve.

“Because they’ve shown it many times,” Slot said.

“I thought it wasn’t that difficult for them to do better in the second half.

“So we adjusted a bit where some players had to position themselves, and also because we were better with the ball, they (Newcastle) couldn’t keep the same intensity going.

“In the second half – there were some moments in the first half – we played so nicely through them, which led to so many opportunities and chances for us.

“Unfortunately, not enough to win.”

Ultimately, substitutions were still needed for Liverpool to find another level against Newcastle, even if there were some improvements straight after the interval.

The introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz midway through the second half turned the game on its head, with the former bagging two assists.

Slot was right to stick by his starting XI at half-time, however, considering the number of times Liverpool have found extra gears in the second half of games this season.

The Reds’ head coach now has big selection decisions to make ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Alexander-Arnold must return at right-back, while Szoboszlai will surely replace the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, with Curtis Jones dropping deep next to Ryan Gravenberch.

Darwin Nunez had a poor night at Newcastle and will be lucky to keep his place, with Diaz a stronger option leading the line currently.