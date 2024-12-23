Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has described Tottenham‘s 6-3 defeat to Liverpool as “really painful”, also hailing the brilliance of the Reds.

Spurs were powerless to do anything about Arne Slot‘s side on Sunday, with the eventual scoreline making the game look far closer than it was.

Son has caused Liverpool plenty of problems down the years, scoring seven times against them, but he couldn’t affect the result.

Speaking after the game, the despondent Spurs attacker was clearly disappointed, admitting that Liverpool are top of the table for a reason.

“I’m very disappointed with the result and conceding six at home is not the idea. It’s really, really painful,” Son said.

“What can I say? As a footballer, you always want to play, but we’ve got to work hard and recover. We don’t want to make any excuses. We tried to be as sharp as possible.

“They are top of the league, you can see. Top players, top discipline. There’s a reason they are top of the league.

“If you make any mistake, they punish you. They are a very, very good side.”

Son’s praise of Liverpool is refreshing to hear and also proof of what a fearsome proposition they are under Slot.

The manner in which they picked Spurs apart on their own ground was breathtaking at times, especially during the 40 minutes before James Maddison made it 2-1.

Liverpool feel like a team starting to peak, with the defence looking strong – three goals conceded masked an excellent performance at the back – the midfield full of quality and the attack relentless from all angles.

Trips to Spurs are never easy, but there was always a feeling that Ange Postecoglou’s approach would be perfect for the Reds, allowing them to win the ball back high and the make the most of space in behind.

On this form, it is hard to see anyone stopping Liverpool in the Premier League title race, but it’s now a case of building a winning run and not giving their rivals a sniff.