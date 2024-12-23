Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arne Slot‘s “hilarious” comments about Tottenham before Liverpool’s 6-3 win against them played into the Reds’ hands.

Slot’s side produced their biggest statement of the season on Sunday, securing a thrilling victory away to Spurs.

Granted, the hosts were missing key players, not least centre-back pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, but Liverpool performed like Premier League champions for large periods.

Spurs’ gung-ho nature is seen as reckless by some, but Slot had nothing but praise for Ange Postecoglou last week, hailing the “great work” he is doing by matching the “identity” of the club, also asking, “how on earth can you play too [much] attacking football?”

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s game, however, Carragher hinted that Liverpool’s head coach played a blinder, in terms of encouraging Spurs to attack the Reds and play into their hands.

“That press conference on Friday from Arne Slot was hilarious,” Carragher said.

“People thought he was defending Ange – I don’t believe that for one minute.

“Slot was desperate for Tottenham to play the same way as they played Man Utd and they did. Liverpool could have scored 10.

“Everyone I spoke to, Liverpool supporters said it was obvious.”

Some may call Carragher cynical, instead feeling that Slot’s praise for Postecoglou and Spurs was genuine, while others may feel he played mind games to perfection.

Either way, Liverpool comprehensively outplayed their opponents, delivering the type of performance that will be remembered for years if they go all the way this season.

Granted, the three goals conceded weren’t ideal – hopefully, that will have irritated Slot greatly – but the football on show was mesmerising and the scoreline flattered Spurs.

On this form, Liverpool are going to take some stopping and it’s now a case of them putting their foot down and not giving the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal any hope.

The visit of Leicester (Boxing Day) and trip to West Ham (December 29) this week represent a great opportunity to get six more points on the board, prior to rivals Man United heading to Anfield on January 5.

If Liverpool play like they did at Spurs in those matches, it’s hard not to see maximum points being picked up.