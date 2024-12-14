Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future remains uncertain, but discussions over a significant milestone could hint at his plans as he would need to stay beyond this season to achieve it.

Of the three out-of-contract pillars in the side, there is more unease over the future of Liverpool’s vice-captain with Real Madrid lurking in plain sight.

Alexander-Arnold has not publicly discussed his contract situation like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but talks with the club were recently described as “very positive.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy noted, though, that his is “more of a complex situation,” and that it is going “to take a lot more elbow grease” to get a deal done.

In an interview with Reddy, Alexander-Arnold was told he was closing in on 100 assists for Liverpool, and he acknowledged that it’ll “probably be the next thing” he targets.

Currently on 83 assists, the right-back said: “To be honest, I never thought I’d ever hit numbers like that.

“They were never an aim for me to reach a hundred assists or break records in that respect.

“But, the more you play, the more extravagant your dreams and ambitions become. So yeah, that’ll probably be the next thing: I try to hit that 100.”

With 17 assists needed to reach triple figures, Alexander-Arnold would need to break his season record for layoffs (18) if he was to reach it before the end of the season.

It is not out of the realm of possibility, but the 26-year-old currently has four assists in 18 outings so far.

A tedious string to hold on to, perhaps, but it is not as though Alexander-Arnold is unhappy at Anfield. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p><div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-1 ai-insert-10-92219859' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-10-92219859' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='10'></div> <div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-2 ai-viewport-3 ai-insert-3-83529434' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-3-83529434' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='3'></div> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Speaking about the arrival of Arne Slot, the Scouser said: “Just the level of detail he has… I find myself smiling about it because that’s the kind of thing that I really enjoy.

“It’s just football in like a very, very in-depth level. I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this.

“I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short space of time and just keep on learning because could tell he was, he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible.”

On positional tweaks, he added: “That’s something that I like – to be challenged and have to think about things during games and feel like I’m being challenged. So, it’s something that I think suits my style of personality.”

The sooner his future is sorted, the better!