Contrary to popular belief, Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract talks with Liverpool have been described as “very positive,” as with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

While it has been expected for some time now that Salah and Van Dijk will eventually reach an agreement over a new deal with Liverpool, the same cannot be said of Alexander-Arnold.

The vice-captain has been criticised by some sections of the support for rarely addressing the situation, while his teammates are more open in their conversations with the media.

That, and the looming interest of Real Madrid, has led many to assume that Alexander-Arnold is already on his way to the Bernabeu.

But according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, though his is “more of a complex situation,” the right-back has held “very positive” talks with Liverpool.

“My information has been very consistent and that is that talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and the representatives of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to give them new contracts,” she explained.

“The dialogue has been very positive, it’s been moving forward, it’s been held in a very respectful manner from all sides.

“Because ultimately, Liverpool want to do right by the players, but also on the club themselves.”

However, while Reddy insisted Salah and Van Dijk have been “unequivocal” about their desire to stay, the same is unclear of Alexander-Arnold.

“The contrast is with Alexander-Arnold, who obviously has huge interest from Real Madrid in securing him,” she continued.

“And his comments recently about wanting to win the Ballon d’Or, that’s very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“That’s their sales pitch to players: if you want to win the Ballon d’Or, this is the club you come and do it at.

“So it’s obviously that with Trent it’s going to take a lot more elbow grease, it might be a lot more expensive to get that deal over the line, given his age, given what he means to this club.

“As an academy graduate as well, he’ll count as pure profit on the books. So a bit more of a complex situation there.”

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Which contract is the priority for Liverpool to sort?</h2> <ul> <li>Mo Salah</li> <li>Virgil van Dijk</li> <li>Trent Alexander-Arnold</li> </ul> </section>

While it is unclear where those messages on “very positive” talks have been coming from, the likelihood is that this is the club’s stance.

The assertion that Liverpool may need “a lot more elbow grease” to tie Alexander-Arnold down is understandable, but the hope is that his intention remains to stay at Anfield if the right package is offered.