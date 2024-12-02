Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah produced huge performances in the 2-0 win over Man City, showing why they remain as influential as ever.

The Reds won their most important match of the season to date, overcoming an under-fire City side on Sunday afternoon.

Cody Gakpo tapped home from Salah’s pass to open the scoring, before the Egyptian found the net from the penalty spot.

It means Liverpool are nine points clear of Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, with fans dreaming of title glory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and NBC Sports.

Van Dijk (8.5) and Salah (8.5) shared top marks, proving to be men for the big occasion yet again.

The two Liverpool legends were imperious in their own right, with Van Dijk producing a masterful centre-back performance.

The 33-year-old didn’t give Erling Haaland a sniff all afternoon, making a game-high 13 defensive actions per FotMob.

As for Salah, it was yet another goal and assist, taking his tally to 11 and seven in the Premier League this season respectively.

Liverpool’s No. 11 “dominated” Nathan Ake, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, while Henry Jackson called him “the best player in the Premier League/Europe/World” in This Is Anfield‘s ratings.

It’s hard to disagree, right?

Gakpo (8.3) got the second-highest score, as he netted his sixth goal in his last seven appearances for the Reds.

NBC Sports’ Joe Prince-Wright felt that the Dutchman gave Kyle Walker “an awful time,” with GOAL’s Richie Mills describing it as “an excellent display.”

Dominik Szoboszlai (8.2) was another who excelled against City, showing why Arne Slot opted to start him over Curtis Jones.

Doyle praised the Hungarian’s ability to “set the tempo early on,” in a high-octane display from him throughout.

The lowest rating of the evening went to Andy Robertson (7.4) but he had a good game, with Prince-Wright feeling he was “solid and steady as ever.”